Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Preferred Care Warranty Coverage Extended by 6 Months

 
31 March 2018
Highlights

  • Preferred Care members get 30 months of accidental damage coverage
  • 6 months of mechanical breakdown coverage applicable after warranty ends
  • Still available for $129 (roughly Rs. 8,400) in the US and Canada

Following several user complaints around the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL smartphones, Google in October 2017 had extended warranty of the smartphones to two years. Now, the company has also extended the optional Preferred Care warranty. The coverage for both Pixel 2 and 2XL has been extended by 6 months, meaning users will now have a total of 30 months of accidental damage coverage after the smartphones are purchased.

When Google launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL smartphones, they came with one-year warranty. In case a user wanted coverage beyond that period, they had the option to buy a Preferred Care plan for $129 that extended the protection for up to two years. The plan also gets support from specialists and covers accidental damage along with mechanical failures. But when Google extended the regular warranty to two years, the Preferred Care programme remained unchanged, rendering it essentially useless. However, now the company has made the change many customers had been waiting for.

Google announced the change on its Support page, where it lists that the Preferred care plan provides 30 months of accidental damage coverage to users instead of 24 months. Additionally, the plan also covers 6 months of mechanical breakdown, which can be availed after the 2-year manufacturer's warranty coverage ends. Notably, the programme covers your device for up to 2 incidents of accidental damage (including drops, spills, and cracks) over the term of your coverage. Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL users can claim the Preferred Care warranty in the US and Canada by paying $129 (roughly Rs. 8,400).

Comments

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable form factor, lightweight
  • Great cameras
  • Intelligent software features
  • Excellent performance
  • Bad
  • Volume button feels stiff
  • Boring design
Read detailed Google Pixel 2 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12.2-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2700mAh
Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic design
  • Great cameras
  • Intelligent software features
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Bad
  • Annoying blue tint on display
  • Too expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 2 XL review

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2880 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12.2-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3520mAh
Google Pixel 2
