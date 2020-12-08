Technology News
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Getting Last and Final Update; Comes With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL debuted with Android 8.0 Oreo back in 2017, though both received an update to Android 11 earlier this year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 December 2020 18:00 IST
Google originally planned to end support for Pixel 2 phones in October

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 2 series debuted back in 2017
  • Google originally planned to end support for the series in October
  • Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL faced several issues since their launch

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have reportedly started receiving the last and final software update. The new software version comes a couple of months after Google brought the October 2020 update for the Pixel 2 series that debuted back in October 2017. Originally, the Android maker promised to offer security updates to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL until October. However, the company widened the window and decided to provide one additional update to its dated Pixel models.

As reported by 9to5Google, the December update marks the last release for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google hasn't yet made its factory and OTA images available publicly through its Developers portal. However, users can look for the update by going through the settings menu on their Pixel 2 phones. It may take some time for all the Pixel 2-series handsets to receive the update globally.

Launched back in 2017, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were amongst the popular smartphones at the time. The phones debuted with Android 8.0 Oreo, though they received an update to Android 11 in September — alongside other Pixel models. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were also amongst the phones that got a ‘Pixel feature drop' update earlier this year that added features including the ability to schedule the dark theme and access credit cards, tickets, and other wallet contents by pressing and holding the power button.

Google didn't provide any Android update on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last month. However, the November 2020 Android security patch has been included in the latest update.

The Pixel 2 series is also infamous for a range of issues including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity problems, deteriorating audio quality, and random reboots. While most of those issues were addressed by software updates, some Pixel 2 XL users faced a screen burn-in issue that required hardware replacements.

Alongside the last software release for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google has brought the December 2020 update for all its Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 3 and going up to the Pixel 5. The update brought the latest Android security patch as well as features including a Hold for Me feature that lets Google Assistant to put your call on hold until the person on the other side is ready to talk. The update also included an Extreme Battery Saver mode as well as an updated equaliser that adjusts audio levels on the basis of the ambient environment. However, the updated equaliser is limited to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

