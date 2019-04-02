Google has stopped selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on its US Store. The phones section on the site is currently only selling the Pixel 3, the Pixel Stand, Pixel Cases, Google Pixel Buds, and other accessories. The only place the Google Pixel 2 was spotted was in the ‘Find the right Pixel for you' section, where the Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 are compared, but the ‘Buy Now' button is only seen below the Pixel 3 series.

Based on this evidence, it certainly appears Google has discontinued selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on its US Store page, forcing people to consider purchasing the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL instead. This was spotted first by Android Police. Running up to its discontinuation, the Pixel 2 series was sold with heavy discounts during festivals and sales, and now Google has stopped selling them altogether. The software support for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will still last one more year, given that they were launched in October 2017.

Google has also delisted the Pixel 2 series from its India site, and only the Pixel 2 along with accessories is seen in the Phones section. On Flipkart, only the Google Pixel 2 4GB RAM variant in Just Black is available to buy, while all the other variants are listed as ‘Out of Stock'. The phone may be sold on partnered retail sites till stocks last.

This discontinuation of the Pixel 2 series comes in the wake of rumours of an imminent launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL series. The two phones will be positioned in the mid-range segment, and it has been rumoured to feature 4GB of RAM, 18W fast charging support, and USB Type-C port. The Pixel 3a will house a 5.6-inch screen with Snapdragon 670 SoC, whereas the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display and Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.