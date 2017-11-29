Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Random Reboot Issue Fix to Be Issued in Coming Weeks: Google

 
29 November 2017
Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Random Reboot Issue Fix to Be Issued in Coming Weeks: Google

Highlights

  • Google assures an update to fix random rebooting
  • The issue was widely spotted on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
  • Android 8.1 for the Pixel 2 family is also in works

Just a day after the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL came in the news for their random rebooting, Google has assured an update to fix the issue remotely for all the affected users. The problem, which was widely noticed by Pixel 2 users after installing the November security update, was believed to be caused by the LTE modem that results in a sudden reboot of the new Google handsets. It was well reported on Google Product Forums, and Google's Issue Tracker also highlighted a mass-level existence of the issue.

A Google spokesperson on Wednesday acknowledged the presence of the random rebooting and confirmed the development of its fix. "We have identified a fix which will be rolling out in the coming weeks," the spokesperson told Gadgets 360 over an email. Google Community Manager Orrin Hancock reiterated the message on the company's Product Forums.

Various affected users reached Pixel User Community to explain the instances of random rebooting. Many of them tried to resolve the issue manually by switching their Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to safe mode, but that didn't bring any success. Some of the users even reported the same problem on their second or third replacement units.

One of the users on the Pixel User Community posted a screenshot that allegedly visualises the random rebooting problem. The user claimed that the issue persisted even after performing a factory reset.

Alongside fixing up the random rebooting problem, Google is also set to release the public build of Android 8.1. This new Android version is expected to hit the Pixel 2 family sometime in December. The company already released a couple of developer previews to let developers test the new features of Android 8.1 well in advance and tweaks their apps accordingly.

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Random Reboot Issue Fix to Be Issued in Coming Weeks: Google
 
 

