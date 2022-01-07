Technology News
Google ‘Pipit’ Foldable Phone Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Come With Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM

Google “Pipit” phone’s benchmark scores are remarkably similar to the Pixel 6 Pro.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2022 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Waqar Khan

Renders of the rumoured Pixel Fold (pictured) smartphone which was expected to launch in 2021

Highlights
  • Google ‘Pipit’ is tipped to the feature older IMX363 camera sensor
  • Google was previously said to be working on the Pixel Fold smartphone
  • The company has not yet revealed any plans for a foldable Pixel handset

A new Google foldable smartphone codenamed “Pipit” has been spotted on Geekbench, sporting an octa-core processor. The company is said to be working on a foldable smartphone which could feature its in-house Tensor SoC under the hood, and the listing reveals that it could come with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is also listed to run on Android 12 on Geekbench. Google, which was previously said to be working on launching a Pixel Fold smartphone last year, is yet to officially reveal any details of a foldable handset in the works.

The listing for a new Google smartphone codenamed Pipit was spotted on Geekbench earlier today by MySmartPrice. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the listing. According to the listing, the Google smartphone is equipped with an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two cores at 2.25GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. The handset could feature the company's recently launched Google Tensor SoC from the Google Pixel 6 series, as the listing also mentions the presence of a Mali G78 GPU.

The Google Pipit smartphone's listing on Geekbench also states that the device has 12GB of RAM. The handset has a single-core score of 4,811 points and a multi-core score of 11,349 points on the Geekbench 4 listing. By comparison, the latest Google Pixel 6 benchmark on Geekbench 4 lists the single-core score at 4,758 points and the multi-core score at 11,038 points. Gadgets 360 was unable to find a Geekbench 5 score for the Google Pipit smartphone.

Details of the company's rumoured foldable device were discovered by 9to5Google in the Google Camera APK back in November 2021. According to the publication, a Pixel smartphone codenamed Pipit was spotted featuring the older 12.2-megapixel IMX363 camera sensor (instead of the newer GN1 sensor users on the Pixel 6 series) which was used on the company's Pixel 3 smartphone. Pipit is tipped to be a foldable smartphone being developed by the company, as the report mentions a reference to the word “Folded” in the camera app. As previously mentioned, Google has not yet revealed any plans for an upcoming foldable smartphone.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google Foldable Phone, Pixel Foldable Phone, Google Pipit, Google, Google Pipit Phone, Pixel Fold, Geekbench, Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Foldable Phone, Google Pipit Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
China Bans Most Exclusive Copyright Deals for Digital Music Platforms
Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out

Related Stories

