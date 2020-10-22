Google Pay is not working on some Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra handsets according to reports. Users took to online forums to report the issue in the past few months. While it isn't clear why Google's payment app is failing on some Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones, the problem doesn't appear to be a universal one. The flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant was launched in August this year alongside the vanilla Galaxy Note 20, bundled with an S Pen stylus.

According to a report by Android Police, several users said that they were facing problems while trying to make NFC payments via Google Pay on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As per troubled customers' posts on Reddit and more forums, the app does not work when an attempt is made to make an NFC payment. A red exclamation point would pop up in the app, notifying error or failure.

While the problem arises while making payments, Google Pay appears to be working fine otherwise. Users reported that it can be set as the default payment provider on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and will also allow you to set up the app and add cards. However, when attempting to make a payment, Google Pay would simply not function.

The report also noted that the problem is not seen on a global scale. It is not restricted to some specific regions either. The phone was launched with two SoC variants – Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ – depending on the market. Both the models have been reported to face the Google Pay issue by users.

It is unclear why the problem arises or what can be a good fix for the issue. According to Reddit user u/ApexPredation, the problem can be fixed by swapping the SIM to a second slot. Some users also reported that the issue has been fixed following an OTA update. However, that is not the case with all users.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for further details. This report will be updated when we hear back.

