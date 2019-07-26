Technology News
loading

Google Parent Alphabet Sees Fresh Growth Amid Antitrust Woes

Google accounted for the lion's share of revenue and profits for the company with "other bets"

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 10:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent Alphabet Sees Fresh Growth Amid Antitrust Woes

Google parent Alphabet's stock price leapt Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected results in a quarterly update coming amid growing scrutiny of technology firms by antitrust regulators.

The Internet giant said profits tripled in the second quarter from a year earlier to $9.9 billion (roughly Rs. 68,400 crores) while revenues increased 19 percent to $38.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,68,000 crores).

Shares in Alphabet rallied some nine percent in after-hours trade on the report, which appeared to ease fears about slowing growth.

Also helping shares was an announcement that the company would spend an additional $25 billion on stock buybacks.

Profits were sharply higher than the same period last year when Google was forced to pay a $5 billion fine to settle antitrust actions in the European Union.

The strong results come with Google expected to face tough scrutiny in the United States where antitrust regulators have begun a review on online platforms over competition concerns.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai told analysts that "we understand there will be scrutiny" and that "we will engage constructively."

He added: "It's not new to us. We have participated in these processes before. And to the extent there are concerns we'll address them as well."

Google has denied abusing its position and an executive told lawmakers at an antitrust hearing this month that the company has "helped reduce prices and expand choice for consumers and merchants in the US and around the world."

Ads and more ads
Google accounted for the lion's share of revenue and profits for the company with "other bets" -- including Alphabet's autonomous driving division Waymo and its life sciences and cybersecurity units -- bringing in a modest $162 million in revenue and posting an operating loss of $989 million.

Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said the results showed "we're delivering strong growth."

Google's digital ad revenues rose 16 percent from a year ago and accounted for $32 billion of the company's revenues.

Google is the dominant player in Internet search and as a result holds an estimated 31 percent share of digital advertising, according to the research firm eMarketer.

Its power has attracted scrutiny from antitrust regulators in Europe and more recently in the United States, where some lawmakers and candidates have called for a breakup of major tech firms.

Google has been seeking to diversify its revenue base with more hardware offerings including smartphones and digital assistants and a new streaming game service called Stadia.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet
Apple Buys Intel Smartphone Modem Division for $1 Billion
Google Parent Alphabet Sees Fresh Growth Amid Antitrust Woes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  5. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  6. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched
  7. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  9. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Parent Alphabet Sees Fresh Growth Amid Antitrust Woes
  2. Apple Buys Intel Smartphone Modem Division for $1 Billion
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Vivo e-Store: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  4. The Boys, Amazon’s New Superhero Series, Now Streaming on Prime Video in India
  5. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  6. Honor Friendship Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play, More Discounted on Amazon
  7. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  9. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  10. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.