Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Working on Mid-Range Pixel Smartphone Series With Android Go: Report

 
, 05 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Working on Mid-Range Pixel Smartphone Series With Android Go: Report

Highlights

  • The phones are expected to be priced lower than the Pixel range
  • The series is said to be codenamed Desire
  • The phones are suggested to be powered by Snapdragon 600 and 700 range

Google currently offers only the Pixel range of smartphones that is known for offering flagship specifications at premium price points. But, as per a new report, that is set to change for good. Rumours suggest the Mountain View-based tech giant is looking to launch a new inexpensive mid-range smartphone series that is codenamed Desire. This is of particular interest as HTC's mid-range smartphones also bear the Desire moniker. Additionally, Google had recently acquired a major chunk of HTC's mobile engineering division to boost the Pixel range of smartphones.

According to a report by Chinese blog Qooah, Google's upcoming Desire series of mid-range smartphones might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 700 series of mobile SoCs. The flagship Pixels will continue to be powered by the Snapdragon 800 series. Additionally, the report also reveals that the upcoming Google mid-range Pixel handset will run Android Go out-of-the-box. The company, back in December last year, announced the arrival of Android Oreo (Go Edition) that is supposed to power phones with less than 1GB RAM.

Before Google shifted to the premium Pixel brand, the tech giant used to sell comparatively inexpensive Nexus smartphones that offered the same clutter-free Android experience for purists. With this expected mid-range lineup, the company might be looking to regain the audience that it lost in competing with premium market leaders such as Apple and Samsung.

To recap, the Google Pixel 2 and google mid range smartphones desire pixel android go debuted back in October 2017. Both variants offer significant upgrades in terms of camera, software integration, and performance compared to their predecessors. However, Google ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack and instead offers audio connectivity via the USB Type-C port also used for charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Desire, HTC, Google, Mobiles, Android
Tinder Suffers Brief Outage After Facebook's Privacy Fixes
After Decline, Global Device Shipments to Grow in 2018: Gartner
Google Working on Mid-Range Pixel Smartphone Series With Android Go: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 102GB Data at Rs. 251 to Watch IPL 2018
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Mi Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Sale Deals
  3. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  4. Can Nokia 6 (2018) Win Against Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G5S Plus?
  5. Airtel Revives Rs. 649 Plan, Offers 65 Percent More Data, Unlimited Calls
  6. Oppo F7 Review
  7. Moto G6 Play to Feature 4000mAh Battery With TurboPower Support: Report
  8. Nokia 7 Plus With 6-Inch Display, 3800mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5
  10. Facebook's Major Focus Polls in India, Pakistan, and US: CEO Zuckerberg
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.