Google has released the March 2019 Android security update for Pixel users. The update fixes as many as 45 issues through a couple of patch levels. It is rolling out to all Pixel models, including the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, and Pixel XL smartphones as well as the Pixel C tablet. Vulnerabilities that the March Android security update fixes range from high to critical. However, specifically for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users, the new Android security update improves the general responsiveness of the camera app. It also improves storage performance and Bluetooth reliability of the Pixel 3 models.

According to the Android security bulletin for the month of March, the latest Android update resolves 27 issues through the security patch level dated 2019-03-01 and 18 through the patch level dated 2019-03-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, and the most severe issue is pertaining to the Media framework that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted file within the context of a privileged process. The update also addresses system issues and vulnerabilities related to kernel and Qualcomm components.

"We have had no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues," Google mentioned in the security bulletin. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M20 was amongst the first non-Google phones to have received the update earlier this month.

Specifically for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL models, the March Android security patch fixes a total of five issues, as per the Pixel Update Bulletin for March. The most notable change that comes through the latest update is improved startup and responsiveness of the camera app.

A large number of Pixel 3 users have complained about the sluggish camera app that delays the launch time to some extent. Google has ultimately tweaked the camera app to improve the responsiveness.

The latest Android security update also fixes Bluetooth reliability and playback of encrypted media on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. It also enhances the storage performance and "improves recovery in the instance of an OTA update failure", according to the updated Pixel bulletin.

How to install March 2019 Android security update

You can check the availability of the March 2019 Android security update on your Pixel phone or tablet by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update. As we mentioned, the update is compatible with the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C.

Alternatively, you can download the factory images to flash your devices with the latest update. It is advised to back up your data before flashing your device with the new package as this will delete your existing data.

Furthermore, Google has released the OTA Zip files that you can download to install the March Android security update on your device via an unlocked bootloader. Importantly, the devices need to run the recent Android version to get the latest security update.