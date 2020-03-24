Technology News
loading

Google, LG Could Ditch Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 for Their Flagships

HMD Global also did the same thing recently with the launch of the Nokia 8.3 smartphone.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 24 March 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google, LG Could Ditch Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 for Their Flagships

Google and LG may not use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC because of its high cost

Highlights
  • Google, LG are likely to skip Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform
  • Cost of the chipset is said to be too high
  • HMD Global also did the same thing recently

Google and South Korean tech major LG are likely to skip the top tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform this year for their smartphones as the cost of the chipset is too high, a report claimed. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL don't actually use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 as per the Android code base.

Both are running the Snapdragon 765G, a chip that's one step down from the 865 in Qualcomm's lineup. There isn't actually a Snapdragon 865 Google phone in the Android repository, ArsTechnica reported on Monday.

LG is taking a similar approach to its 2020 flagship, the LG G9 ThinQ: instead of shipping the Snapdragon 865, the company is also opting for the cheaper 765G, according to website Naver.

HMD Global also did the same thing recently with the launch of the Nokia 8.3 smartphone.

There are several reasons for the higher price.

First, the Snapdragon 865 has taken a step backward in terms of SoC integration from previous years. The chipser features no onboard modem -- instead, it offloads the 4G and 5G connectivity to a separate chip called the X55 Modem, the ArsTechnica report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, LG, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Coronavirus: Twitter Says Can't Act on Every Harmful Tweet on COVID-19
Coronavirus Impact: Can We Run Out of the Internet Because of People Working From Home?

Related Stories

Google, LG Could Ditch Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 for Their Flagships
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  4. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  5. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Elon Musk Offers 1,255 Free Ventilators From China
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  9. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  10. Redmi Smart TV Max With Giant 98-Inch 4K Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Offers 1,255 Free Ventilators From China
  2. Coronavirus Impact: Can We Run Out of the Internet Because of People Working From Home?
  3. Google, LG Could Ditch Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 for Their Flagships
  4. Coronavirus: Twitter Says Can't Act on Every Harmful Tweet on COVID-19
  5. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  7. Coronavirus: Vivo to Donate N95, Surgical Masks in India
  8. Microsoft Reveals New Windows Vulnerability That Allows Hackers to Remotely Run Malware on PCs
  9. Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know
  10. Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.