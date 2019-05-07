Google I/O 2019 Keynote Set to Begin at 10.30pm IST: Live Updates

Google I/O 2019 is all set to begin at 10.30pm IST on Tuesday, May 7, at Mountain View, California. Gadgets 360 is attending the keynote and we'll be bring you live updates from Google I/O 2019 right here. Google I/O 2019 begins on May 7 and ends on May 9, but the keynote is where most of the major announcements are made. This year at Google I/O we're expecting the launch of Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, two “affordable” entrants in the Pixel lineup that have been leaked multiple times already. Apart from that we also expect to hear more about Android Q, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google Stadia, and smart home devices at Google I/O 2019.

Here's how to watch Google I/O 2019 keynote live online.

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications

The latest Google Pixel 3a leaks have revealed a bunch of specifications. Nothing is official at this point but here's what the rumour mill says. Pixel 3a is expected to ship with a 5.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery, and support for 18W fast charging. The Pixel 3a is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie, and is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the most important bit of information is that the Pixel 3a is expected to have a single front camera and a single rear camera.

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price in India

Google might reveal Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price in India at Google I/O 2019. We'll update this post the moment we have the information. Google Pixel 3a price in India will determine whether it's a gamechanger or another overpriced Pixel smartphone.

Android Q

We'll list all the major features of Android Q right here as they are announced. If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, you can quickly download and install Android Q beta to check these features out but be sure to know that this is not going to be as stable as the final version of Android Q and you may lose data or end up with a non-functional device if something goes wrong.

There have been several leaks around Android Q as well, which give us a hint of what Google might announce at its I/O 2019 keynote. Here are the most important Android Q leaked features.

Other major announcements at Google I/O 2019

Everything else Google I/O 2019 keynote reveals will be listed here once the details are made public. This includes more information on Google Assistant, Google Stadia, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Home, and other products and services.