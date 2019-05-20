Technology News

Google Said to Suspend Some Business With Huawei After Trump Blacklist

If the report's correct, Huawei will lose access to updates to Android, while future models will not have access to Google Play Store and Gmail app.

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 04:49 IST
Highlights
  • A Reuters report claims Huawei will immediately lose access to updates
  • Future models will lose access to Google Play Store and popular apps
  • Huawei was placed on a trade blacklist by the Trump administration

Alphabet's Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, and the next version of its smartphones outside of China will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app.

Details of the specific services were still being discussed internally at Google, according to the source. Huawei attorneys are also studying the impact of the US Commerce Department's actions, a Huawei spokesman said on Friday. Huawei was not immediately reachable for further comment.

Representatives of the US Commerce Department did not immediately have comment.

Huawei will continue to have access to the version of the Android operating system available through the open source license that is freely open to anyone who wishes to use it.

But Google will stop providing any technical support and collaboration for Android and Google services to Huawei going forward, the source said.

On Thursday the Trump administration officially added Huawei to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the technology giant to do business with U.S. companies.

Comments

