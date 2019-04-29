Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Hasn’t Updated Android Version Distribution Numbers in 6 Months, and That’s Bad

Google Hasn’t Updated Android Version Distribution Numbers in 6 Months, and That’s Bad

Is Android 9 Pie doing alright? We don’t know.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 13:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Hasn’t Updated Android Version Distribution Numbers in 6 Months, and That’s Bad

Android Pie is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system

Highlights
  • Android distribution numbers were last updated in October
  • Android 9 Pie is likely much more widespread now
  • However, the actual numbers aren’t known

Google has maintained publicly available information on the versions of Android according to user base. It mentions the percentage of users that are actively using Android devices such as smartphones and tablets, and classifies them by Android version. However, Google hasn't updated these numbers since October 2018, which means that users and developers don't have access to a valuable piece of information on how Android versions are performing. The last update in October showed that Android Nougat - which was released in 2016 - was the most widely used version of Android at the time.

The lack of information is a problem. While such data is largely academic and only of trivial interest for most users, Android app developers depend on such data to know how to keep their apps running smoothly for users. The October figures did not show Android 9 Pie registering, but was showing quick growth of Android Oreo, the version released in 2017. Android 9 Pie should now be much more widely used, and we would assume it is somewhere near 10 percent. However, the lack of official data means we cannot confirm that.

Google has claimed on the official dashboard for distribution numbers that the feed is under maintenance, and an update will come soon. However, it's now been six months, and Google has declined to comment on this in a report by Venture Beat.

This could be because Google is embarrassed by its numbers; Android 9 Pie adoption could be slower than it's been in the past. This would also indicate that the Google Pixel range isn't doing quite as well as Google may have hoped, and Google could also be losing its grip on its growing list of Android OEMs.

The next version of Android could be announced at Google I/O 2019, which will be held from May 7 to May 9. We're hoping Google updates these numbers by then.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Android 9 Pie, Google
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Trailer — Cersei Is Back in Focus
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G Variant Rumoured to Come With 4,500mAh Battery
Google Hasn’t Updated Android Version Distribution Numbers in 6 Months, and That’s Bad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review
  2. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  3. Google Bans One of the Biggest App Developers From Play Store: Report
  4. GoT’s Great Battle of Winterfell Wasn't That Great After All
  5. Avengers: Endgame Bests All of Bollywood in Opening Weekend in India
  6. Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
  7. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4
  8. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  9. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Is Now on Hotstar
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.