Technology News

Google Gives Pixel 3 Owner 10 Replacement Phones Instead of Refund: Report

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Gives Pixel 3 Owner 10 Replacement Phones Instead of Refund: Report

Photo Credit: Imgur/ Cheetohz

Google reportedly sent a customer 10 Pixel 3 handsets worth over $9,000 (roughly Rs. 6,17,900) after he requested a refund for a defective Pixel 3 smartphone. In a story of support gone awry, the customer, who goes by Cheetohz on Reddit, claims to have been refunded just $80 (roughly Rs 5,500) when the person returned a defective Clearly White Pixel 3 smartphone. Luckily for the user, Cheetohz claims to have received not one but 10 Pixel 3 phones for the replacement order of a single Not Pink Pixel 3. Now, the Reddit user is looking to return the extra handsets but not before Google refunds the full amount for original defective phone.

"Every large company has its fair share of customer service issues, but Google seems to always find the most perplexing ways to screw up. Case in point, one Reddit user has posted a story in hopes of getting Google's attention.

"After returning a defective Pixel 3, Google didn't issue a refund. Instead, it sent 10 Pixels when the user bought a replacement," the Android Police reported late on Thursday.

The tech giant can't force this user to return those Pixel devices, but the user is reportedly trying to get them returned. According to the user, Google only refunded $80 for tax on the original faulty device.

"That leaves $900 owed (apparently this was a 128GB model). However, Cheetohz (the user) went ahead and ordered a new pink Pixel in a separate transaction. Google's shipper somehow thought the order was for 10 pink phones, and that's what they sent," the report added.

There does seem to be some hope for Cheetohz as Google's official Reddit support account has reached out via the comment section on the website to get the matter sorted.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 3, Reddit
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Dismantled to Showcase Its Display Hinge, Major Components Enabling Foldable Design
Indian Pleads Guilty of Destroying 59 University Computers Using USB Killer Thumb Drive: Report
Google Gives Pixel 3 Owner 10 Replacement Phones Instead of Refund: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  2. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  3. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  4. Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calls for 365 Days With New Rs. 999 Recharge
  5. Flipkart to Offer Discounted Complete Mobile Protection in Sale Next Week
  6. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  7. Redmi 7 Could Launch Alongside Redmi Y3, Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain Hints
  8. Lcare Watch Review
  9. Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Price Hiked
  10. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.