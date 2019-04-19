Google reportedly sent a customer 10 Pixel 3 handsets worth over $9,000 (roughly Rs. 6,17,900) after he requested a refund for a defective Pixel 3 smartphone. In a story of support gone awry, the customer, who goes by Cheetohz on Reddit, claims to have been refunded just $80 (roughly Rs 5,500) when the person returned a defective Clearly White Pixel 3 smartphone. Luckily for the user, Cheetohz claims to have received not one but 10 Pixel 3 phones for the replacement order of a single Not Pink Pixel 3. Now, the Reddit user is looking to return the extra handsets but not before Google refunds the full amount for original defective phone.

"Every large company has its fair share of customer service issues, but Google seems to always find the most perplexing ways to screw up. Case in point, one Reddit user has posted a story in hopes of getting Google's attention.

"After returning a defective Pixel 3, Google didn't issue a refund. Instead, it sent 10 Pixels when the user bought a replacement," the Android Police reported late on Thursday.

The tech giant can't force this user to return those Pixel devices, but the user is reportedly trying to get them returned. According to the user, Google only refunded $80 for tax on the original faulty device.

"That leaves $900 owed (apparently this was a 128GB model). However, Cheetohz (the user) went ahead and ordered a new pink Pixel in a separate transaction. Google's shipper somehow thought the order was for 10 pink phones, and that's what they sent," the report added.

There does seem to be some hope for Cheetohz as Google's official Reddit support account has reached out via the comment section on the website to get the matter sorted.

Written with inputs from IANS