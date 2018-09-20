NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google's Emergency Location Service for Android Comes to the US

, 20 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google's Emergency Location Service for Android Comes to the US

Google is expanding its advanced location tracking feature for Android called "Emergency Location Service (ELS)" to the US.

Launched in 2016 and is currently available in 14 countries (excluding India), ELS provides accurate locations both indoors and outdoors by using a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, mobile networks and sensors.

"Google is deploying ELS in the US, including the Virgin Islands, in partnership with emergency technology company RapidSOS and wireless service providers T-Mobile and West," Jen Chai, Product Manager, Android, Google wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

"Wireless providers like T-Mobile have existing ways to share emergency locations with emergency centers, but this integration with ELS will help deliver higher accuracy locations faster than before," Chai wrote.

Since the launch of ELS around the world, the most observed impact of the feature has been in critical, emergency situations by shortening emergency response times.

"You don't need to install a separate app, update your OS, or have special hardware to benefit from more accurate location. The location is computed on the device and delivered directly to emergency providers only when you explicitly call an emergency number," Chai added.

The location tracking service is compatible with Android version 4.0 and above.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
ESA's Gaia Detects Unexpected Disruption in Milky Way
Akamai Says Over 30 Billion Malicious Login Attempts Detected Under 1 Year
Google's Emergency Location Service for Android Comes to the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Flash Sale Today on Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, More
  4. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  5. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  6. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Variant Availability Revealed
  7. iPhone XS Has a Smaller Battery, More RAM Compared to the iPhone X
  8. Flipkart Introduces Cardless Credit to Give Users Instant Credit Line Up to Rs. 60,000
  9. Vivo Y81 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  10. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.