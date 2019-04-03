Technology News

Google Duplex Rolling Out to More Android Phones, Spotted on Samsung Galaxy S10+

, 03 April 2019
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Highlights

Google Duplex feature rolling out to more Android phones

It has been spotted to work on Samsung Galaxy S10+

Google Duplex is available in the US only for now

Google Duplex is now reportedly rolling out to non-Pixel Android phones, and was spotted working on a Samsung Galaxy S10+. The feature was launched at Google I/O 2018 last year, and was made available to select Pixel users in November. The feature was initially made available only in four states in the US, but now it works in a total of 47 states in the US. Up until now, Google had made Duplex available on Pixel phones, but now it looks like other Android phones are starting to get it too, the first spotting being on the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

XDA Developers stumbled upon this feature on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ while trying to book a table at a restaurant using Google Assistant. The author wanted to use OpenTable integration via the AI voice assistant, but it started asking for details for the reservation, and said that it would make the call to the restaurant on his behalf. After taking all the details like time, date, party size, and more, Google Assistant asked the user to wait for fifteen minutes. In six minutes, Google Assistant replied with a confirmed reservation.

At Google I/O last year, CEO Sundar Pichai demoed how Duplex will work, and said that a robot will make a call to a restaurant/ business to make a reservation/ appointment for the user, on their behalf. Google Assistant will make a call in the background, converse with the representative of the restaurant/ business, understand the context of what is heard over a call, respond accordingly, and make a final reservation. In the demo, Pichai showed different scenarios like booking a haircut appointment, and a hotel table reservation, and Duplex was able to handle them both effortlessly.

Now that more Android phones are getting Google Duplex, we expect more feedback to trickle online and tell us how the experience was and whether this feature is useful or not. The feature is still only available in the US, and there's no word on when it will be available in other regions.

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Google Duplex, Google, Google Assistant, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
