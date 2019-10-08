Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Leaked Google Guidelines Suggest How It Is Changing the Rules for Android Device Manufacturers

Leaked Google Guidelines Suggest How It Is Changing the Rules for Android Device Manufacturers

Google will reportedly stop approving devices on Android 9 Pie on January 31 next year.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Leaked Google Guidelines Suggest How It Is Changing the Rules for Android Device Manufacturers

Android device makers need to follow these guidelines to get access to Google Mobile Services (GMS)

Highlights
  • Google is said to be working on a Gaming Device Certification
  • It is said to have to made including Android 10 gestures mandatory
  • No more Android 8.1 (Go edition) device approvals after this month

Google is introducing new guidelines for Android phone manufacturers that need to be followed to get access to Google Mobile Services (GMS). According to multiple online reports, Google is making changes on a number of fronts, including approval window for devices on older Android versions, availability of Digital Wellbeing tools, USB-C PD (USB Type-C Power Delivery) charging standards, and gesture navigation systems. Some of these changes are already in effect, whereas the other ones will go live in the coming months.

According to an alleged Google's GMS Requirements document that has been obtained by XDA Developers, any Android device that is being launched with Android 9 Pie or Android 10 after September 3, 2019 should come with a Digital Wellbeing solution with parental controls. The manufacturers can opt for Google's Digital Wellbeing app or build their own app with similar features. Same goes for devices getting upgraded to Android 9 Pie or Android 10 after September 3, 2019.

Separately, XDA Developers is reporting that GMS guidelines now include a mandatory requirement for device makers who are launching products with USB Type-C to ensure full interoperability with chargers that are compliant with the USB specifications and have the USB Type-C plug.

Moreover, Google is claimed to say it will stop approving devices based on Android 8.1 (Go edition) on October 31, thus making sure that future Go edition phones either run on Android 9 (Go edition) or Android 10 (Go edition). The company will also stop approving devices based on Android 9 Pie on January 31, 2020, forcing companies to pre-install Android 10.

The leaked GMS Requirements document has also suggested that Google is working on a Gaming Device Certification programme. If a manufacturer wants to say its device supports gaming device certification, it needs to comply to a few requirements. There is no word on when this certification programme will go live.

9to5Google has also managed to get hold of Google's GMS Requirements document and it notes that Google is asking Android devices with Android 10 to come with either the three-button navigation layout or Android 10 gestures. Also, if a company ships a device with Android 10 gestures, then it needs to include the three-button layout as an option. If OEM uses its own gestures, they need to be hidden below the Android 10 gestures and accessible via Settings.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Digital Wellbeing, Google Mobile Services
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
SHAREit Banks on Streaming and Gaming to Stay Relevant in a Post-Jio World
Facebook Said to Be Focus of US Justice Department, State AGs Meeting
Leaked Google Guidelines Suggest How It Is Changing the Rules for Android Device Manufacturers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  2. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  3. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  7. BSNL Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Relaunched With Reduced Calling Benefits
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch on October 15 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera
  9. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  10. Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, and Asus Max Pro M1 Get Discounted on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Said to Be Focus of US Justice Department, State AGs Meeting
  2. Leaked Google Guidelines Suggest How It Is Changing the Rules for Android Device Manufacturers
  3. Adobe Cuts Off Venezuela Clients, Citing US Sanctions
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Leaked Images Tip New ‘Haze Blue’ Colour Option, Similar Design as OnePlus 7 Pro
  5. Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max Pro M1, and More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  6. Rwanda Launches First 'Made in Africa' Smartphones
  7. Amazon Launches Bigger Local Online Store in Singapore
  8. Porn, Politics Are Key Targets in 'Deepfakes': Study
  9. Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold’s iFixit Teardown Details Exactly What the Company Tweaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.