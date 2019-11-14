Technology News
loading

Google Camera App Introduces Top Shot Support for Short Videos on Pixel 4, 3a, and 3

Top Shot support for short videos is now live in the Google Camera app v7.2.016.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 17:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Camera App Introduces Top Shot Support for Short Videos on Pixel 4, 3a, and 3

Google Camera app’s v7.2.016 is now available to download via the Play Store

Highlights
  • Google Camera app v7.2.016 has enabled Top Shot for short videos
  • The feature works when Motion is enabled on Pixel 3 and 4
  • On the Pixel 3a, users will have to disable the Motion feature

Pixel 3 introduced an extremely helpful feature in the Google Camera App called Top Shot that automatically captures stills before and after the shutter button is pressed and then lets users select the best shot, in case the image they clicked turns out blurry or missed the desired moment. So far, Top Shot was only available for photos clicked by the Pixel 3 and subsequent Pixel phones. But Google has now expanded Top Shot feature to short videos as well. The ability to export a Top Shot photo from a short video is now available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a as well with the latest version of Google Camera app.

The updated Google Camera Help page on the official Google Support forum mentions that Top Shot now works for videos as well. But the videos being talked about here are short videos that are captured by long-pressing the shutter button in the Google Camera app's photo mode. It doesn't work for clips, howsoever short or long, recorded in the video mode. As per a report from Android Police, Top Shot support for videos has gone live in the Google Camera app v7.2.016 for the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a duo.

Google Camera app's latest v7.2.016 build is now available to download from the Play Store. We updated the Google Camera app to its v7.2.016 build via the Play Store on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a at Gadgets 360 and can confirm that short videos now support the Top Shot feature as well. However, there is a small difference in how it works on the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3 or Pixel 4.

On Pixel 3 and 4, users will have to enable the ‘Motion' feature from the drop-down menu at the top to export a Top Shot from a short video. But on the Pixel 3a, it works when the Motion feature is disabled. Irrespective of video quality selected in the camera app, the Top Shot is saved at a higher resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels and in HDR. As usual, the Top Shot photos are distinguished by the presence of a small dot over the frame carousel. But in case users choose to export a different frame of their choice, the photos will be saved at a lower 768 x 1024 pixels resolution.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2915mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Top Shot, Google, Google Camera, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 500
Google Camera App Introduces Top Shot Support for Short Videos on Pixel 4, 3a, and 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  3. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  6. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  7. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  8. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  9. Google Marks Children's Day 2019 With Doodle by National Contest Winner
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Speak the Names of Foreign Places in Local Lingo
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Features a Secret 'Retro Razr' Skin, Complete With Virtual Keypad
  3. New Artificial Intelligence Tool Can Help Evade Internet Censorship in India, China: Researchers
  4. Apple Music Takes on Spotify With New 'Replay' Feature That Lets You See Most-Played Songs From Each Year
  5. Google Pixel 3 Users Complain of Random Shutdowns; Google Says Working on Fix for Clicking Noises Pixel 4 Instagram Videos
  6. Google Camera App Introduces Top Shot Support for Short Videos on Pixel 4, 3a, and 3
  7. Google Play Store Redesign Hits Wear OS: Report
  8. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20, Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy A50, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones Receive Discounts, Offers
  9. Fitbit OS 4.1 Update With New Sleep Features Announced, Rollout Begins First Week of December
  10. PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.