Pixel 3 introduced an extremely helpful feature in the Google Camera App called Top Shot that automatically captures stills before and after the shutter button is pressed and then lets users select the best shot, in case the image they clicked turns out blurry or missed the desired moment. So far, Top Shot was only available for photos clicked by the Pixel 3 and subsequent Pixel phones. But Google has now expanded Top Shot feature to short videos as well. The ability to export a Top Shot photo from a short video is now available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a as well with the latest version of Google Camera app.

The updated Google Camera Help page on the official Google Support forum mentions that Top Shot now works for videos as well. But the videos being talked about here are short videos that are captured by long-pressing the shutter button in the Google Camera app's photo mode. It doesn't work for clips, howsoever short or long, recorded in the video mode. As per a report from Android Police, Top Shot support for videos has gone live in the Google Camera app v7.2.016 for the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a duo.

Google Camera app's latest v7.2.016 build is now available to download from the Play Store. We updated the Google Camera app to its v7.2.016 build via the Play Store on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a at Gadgets 360 and can confirm that short videos now support the Top Shot feature as well. However, there is a small difference in how it works on the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3 or Pixel 4.

On Pixel 3 and 4, users will have to enable the ‘Motion' feature from the drop-down menu at the top to export a Top Shot from a short video. But on the Pixel 3a, it works when the Motion feature is disabled. Irrespective of video quality selected in the camera app, the Top Shot is saved at a higher resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels and in HDR. As usual, the Top Shot photos are distinguished by the presence of a small dot over the frame carousel. But in case users choose to export a different frame of their choice, the photos will be saved at a lower 768 x 1024 pixels resolution.