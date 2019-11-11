Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 4's Compact, Self Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports

Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports

The new Google Assistant UI doesn’t bring any major functional changes though.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The Google Assistant window on Pixel 4 adjusts its size based on response

Highlights
  • Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users report seeing the more compact UI format
  • Google Assistant’s new avatar adjusts window size contextually
  • Window size goes from one-third for music to two-thirds of display size

Pixel 4 came with a host of new features, but the upgraded Google Assistant with a new UI and on-device processing was among the key highlights. The new avatar of Google Assistant on Pixel 4 also introduced a visual tweak with a more compact UI that changes its size contextually based on the query and the result, rather than occupying the whole screen. Google has now reportedly begun testing the Pixel 4's compact and self-adjusting Google Assistant UI on older Pixel smartphones as well, but there appear to be no major functional changes.

9to5Google reports that some Pixel 3 users are now seeing a slightly redesigned Google Assistant UI on their phone, which akin to the app on the Pixel 4, has a smaller window when the virtual assistant is summoned. And when a query is entered, the size of the Google Assistant window increases just enough to accommodate the response. In contrast, the Google Assistant on older Pixels or any other Android phone instantly occupies the whole screen as soon as it presents the response to a query, which can prove to be obtrusive sometimes.

The redesigned Google Assistant UI reportedly occupies only one-third of the screen to answer a simple query. In case of music playback, it takes up half of the screen, while a query about weather forecast takes up two-thirds of the screen real estate. Another minor design tweak is that there is a persistent profile icon at the right corner of the Google Assistant window, irrespective of the amount of screen space it requires.

Some users report that they're seeing the smaller, self-adjusting Google Assistant UI on their Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL after updating the Google app to its latest build. In some cases, the tweaked Google Assistant UI appeared for a small interval and then reverted back to its older appearance. We tried updating the Google app on the older Pixels but couldn't see the overhauled Google Assistant window. It appears that Google is testing it on a limited number of devices, and is yet to officially confirm its arrival on older phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Pixel
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
OnePlus 8 Pro Prototype Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup With a ToF Sensor
Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  3. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
  4. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  5. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Now Getting MIUI 11 Update in India
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  7. Philips BDM4350UC 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor Review
  8. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  9. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  10. TRAI's New Two-Day MNP Process to Be Implemented Starting December 16
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Can Ban Creators That Aren’t ‘Commercially Viable’, but It Says It’s ‘Not Changing’
  2. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  3. Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Prototype Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup With a ToF Sensor
  5. Singles' Day 2019: Alibaba Says Sales Hit $23 Billion in First 9 Hours
  6. Singles' Day 2019: Green Groups Warn of China's Surge in Packaging Waste
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11 Family Said to Offer 3 Display Sizes, 5 Different Variants
  8. Avengers: Endgame Out November 13 on Hotstar in India
  9. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Start Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India
  10. Apple Co-Founder Says Apple Card Algorithm Gave Wife Lower Credit Limit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.