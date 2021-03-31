Technology News
loading

Google Collects 20 Times More Data on Android Than Apple Does on iPhone: Study

Google and Apple both collect data from Android and iOS every 4.5 minutes on average.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2021 14:29 IST
Google Collects 20 Times More Data on Android Than Apple Does on iPhone: Study

Google does not agree with the research methodology

Highlights
  • Researchers users a Pixel phone and an iPhone for comparison
  • Google and Apple collect data every 4.5 minutes on average
  • With 10 minutes of startup, Google collects around 1MB of data

Google collects more data from Android users than Apple does from iOS users, a new research report states. Researchers from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, compared the data that a Pixel phone shared with Google with what iPhones share with Apple and found that Google collects 20 times more handset data than Apple. The research also found that even when “minimally configured” the Pixel and iPhone models shared data quite frequently, on average. According to a report, Google disagrees with the methodology behind the research.

The research conducted by Douglas J. Leith and his team from Trinity College Dublin on mobile handset privacy pit a Pixel phone made by Google against an iPhone made by Apple against each other to see which manufacturer collects more user data. It found that both Pixel and iPhone models shared data with their respective manufacturers every 4.5 mins on average. The data collected includes IMEI, hardware serial number, SIM serial number and IMSI, handset phone number and more, as well as telemetry.

When a user inserts a SIM in either of these smartphones, both Google and Apple are sent details. It was found that iOS sends the MAC addresses of nearby devices to Apple as well as their GPS location. iOS users cannot opt out of this and there seem to be almost no realistic options for preventing this. When not logged in, while both phones send IMEI, hardware serial number, SIM serial number, and phone number to the manufacturers, Google collects Android ID, Resettable Device Identifier or Ad ID that is used for measurement and ads (RDID/Ad ID), and DroidGuard key that is used to device attestation. In comparison, Apple only collects UDID and Ad ID.

Apple was found to collect user's location even when not logged in, as well as the local IP address whereas Google did not. Google also collected Wi-Fi MAC address while Apple did not. Both operating systems send telemetry data even when the user opts out of it. Within 10 minutes of startup, Google collects about 1MB of data while Apple collects about 42KB. When left idle, Google collects about 1MB data every 12 hours while Apple collects about 52KB.

A report by Arstechnica, who first spotted the research, cites a Google spokesperson who states that Google disagrees with the methodology of this research.

“We identified flaws in the researcher's methodology for measuring data volume and disagree with the paper's claims that an Android device shares 20 times more data than an iPhone. According to our research, these findings are off by an order of magnitude, and we shared our methodology concerns with the researcher before publication.” It goes on to say, “This research largely outlines how smartphones work. Modern cars regularly send basic data about vehicle components, their safety status and service schedules to car manufacturers, and mobile phones work in very similar ways. This report details those communications, which help ensure that iOS or Android software is up to date, services are working as intended, and that the phone is secure and running efficiently.”

The report adds that as per the representative, saying that an Android user can opt out of sharing telemetry data is “inaccurate”. Google considers this data crucial for the Android device to operate normally and that telemetry data is not covered under Android Usage and Diagnostics.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Apple, iOS, Trinity College Dublin, Privacy
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
ZTE S30, ZTE S30 Pro, ZTE S30 SE With 5G Support, Hole-Punch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Collects 20 Times More Data on Android Than Apple Does on iPhone: Study
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  2. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  3. Samsung TV Plus Brings Free Live TV for Samsung Phones and TVs in India
  4. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  6. Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales, Xiaomi Says
  8. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  9. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Maps Starts Showing COVID-19 Airport Travel Guidance of Various Airports Globally
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales in India Within First 2 Weeks, Xiaomi Says
  3. Google Stack Scanner App Announced, to Help in Smartly Categorising Documents
  4. Google Expands News Showcase, Inks Deals With Over 600 Publications for Content
  5. Google Meet Extends ‘Unlimited’ Video Calling Support for Free Gmail Accounts Until June
  6. LinkedIn Shows Off Clubhouse-Like Service, Creator Mode Introduced; Coming Soon to the App
  7. Arm Introduces Armv9, Takes Aim at Intel in Biggest Tech Overhaul in Decade
  8. Realme V13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Mixes Now Offers Three New Personalised Playlists Based on Artist, Genre, and Decade
  10. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com