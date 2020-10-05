Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Launches New Program to Quickly Fix OEM Security Issues, Creating Team for Bug Discovery in Sensitive Apps

Google Launches New Program to Quickly Fix OEM Security Issues, Creating Team for Bug Discovery in Sensitive Apps

Google is working on creating a new Android security team that will only be focused on looking for vulnerabilities in highly sensitive apps on Google Play store.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 October 2020 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Launches New Program to Quickly Fix OEM Security Issues, Creating Team for Bug Discovery in Sensitive Apps

APVI essentially helps manufacturers in recognising flaws and fixing them

Highlights
  • Google‘s new APVI initiative has helped fixed flaws in Vivo phones
  • This initiative looks to put some pressure on OEMs as well
  • Google is building a team to acutely monitor sensitive apps

Google has now introduced a new initiative to help third-party Android vendors patch flaws and vulnerabilities faster. It has introduced a new Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative which essentially helps manufacturers in discovering flaws and fixing them soon. Separately, Google is also creating a new Android security team that will only be focused on looking for vulnerabilities in highly sensitive apps on Google Play store.

The new Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) has been launched by Android Security and Privacy team to manage security issued related to third-party Android vendors. The blog post explains that this initiative looks to ‘drive remediation and provide transparency to users about issues discovered at Google that affect device models shipped by Android partners.'

The APVI has already addressed a number of security issues. It doesn't list vendor partners, but a bug tracker for the initiative mentions OEMs like Oppo, Huawei, Vivo, ZTE, and Meizu. Chip maker MediaTek has also been listed, along with Digitime and Transsion. Google mentions that most of the vulnerabilities found have been fixed by vendors. If anything, this initiative will put some onus on Android vendors to take security of phones and other devices more seriously and fix issues speedily.

Google has also published a new job posting looking for a ‘Security Engineering Manager' to help ‘create and maintain the safest operating environment for Google's users and developers'.

Sebastian Porst, Software Engineering Manager for Google Play Protect told ZDNet that Google is looking to build a team that will focus on highly sensitive apps like COVID-19 contact tracing apps and election-related applications. The job posting explains, “Your team will perform application security assessments against highly sensitive, third party Android apps on Google Play, working to identify vulnerabilities and provide remediation guidance to impacted application developers.”

While Google does have a bug bounty initiative called the Google Play Security Reward Program (GPSRP) wherein it offers security researchers money in exchange for finding bugs, but this program is limited to apps that have more than 100 million users and highly sensitive apps aren't always eligible for GPSRP rewards. This new team looks to close this loophole and help make the Google Play store ecosystem a little more secure.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro, Whom He Played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Moto Razr 5G First Impressions: Do a Glass Body and Powerful Specs Give This Razr an Edge Over Other Foldables?

Related Stories

Google Launches New Program to Quickly Fix OEM Security Issues, Creating Team for Bug Discovery in Sensitive Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  2. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  3. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  4. Paytm Launches Mini App Store for Indian Developers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Set to Launch in India Tomorrow
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
  10. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Birdwatch Is a New Tool to Combat Misinformation on the Social Network
  2. Free Guy Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Takes Over a Video Game in New Movie
  3. OnePlus Buds Z Set to Launch Alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14
  4. Google Camera on Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 Turns Off Face Retouching By Default; Brings List of New Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Camera Offers Good Color Rendering, Poor Medium-Range Zoom Shots: DxOMark
  6. Microsoft Plans to Build 3 New Data Centres in Greece, Invest in Country’s Cloud Services
  7. Oppo A73 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled, a Rebranded Version of Oppo F17
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 Starts Receiving New Update With September Patch, Bug Fixes
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India Launch Set for Tuesday
  10. Google Maps to Make Live View Available for iPhone Users for Better Location Sharing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com