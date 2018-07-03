Google has released the July 2018 Android security update for supported Pixel and Nexus devices. The July Android security patch resolves as many as 43 security issues through two patch levels. It also addresses vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical. The list of devices that are compatible with the latest security patch includes Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P. The Android maker has also released factory images and OTA zip files to help users manually install the fresh security patch on their respective devices. Similarly, the July update is a part of the newly arrived Android P Beta 3 release.

Elaborating the security fixes, Google in the latest security bulletin highlights that there are 11 issues resolved in the July Android security patch level dated 2018-07-01 and 32 in the 2018-01-05. It addresses vulnerabilities range from high to critical, and the most severe in the list is a security issue in the Media framework that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code using a "specially crafted" file within the context of a privileged process.

In addition to the severe issues, the July Android security patch fixes the loopholes in system and kernel components to restrict access of local malicious apps. The update also addresses security issues that affect various Qualcomm components. Importantly, Google assures that no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of the reported issues.

As per the dedicated bulletin for Google devices, the July Android security update brings 26 security fixes and one functional update. The functional update, which is designed for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, improves the consistency of Wi-Fi connections with certain routers.

How to download July Android security patch

You can check the availability of the July Android security update on your eligible Pixel or Nexus device by going to Settings > System updates. You can install the factory images to flash your devices with the latest update - this deletes all data on the smartphone, so be sure to back up first. Alternatively, you can opt for the OTA Zip files that you can install on your device via the unlocked bootloader. The OTA Zip files can be sideloaded on top of the existing software. Moreover, the devices need to run the latest Android Oreo version to receive the latest security update. You are recommended to back up your data before beginning the installation process.