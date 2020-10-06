Google is bringing night mode to phones running on Android Go and Nokia 1.3 will be the first phone to get this feature. Android Go is a toned-down version of stock Android designed for entry-level smartphones that have lower RAM and processing power. Till now, phones running on Android Go did not have night mode, but with the new announcement made by the search giant on Twitter, the feature will has made its way to compatible phones soon.

Google, from its Android account (@Android), tweeted that Camera Go app – the camera app on Android Go phones – has got a dedicated night mode feature. The feature is rolling out now and phones with Android Go should receive it in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) update. The video in the tweet also reveals that HDR support on Camera Go app will be added later this year.

Low light, camera, action ????! With Night Mode on Camera Go, take high-quality photos on your Android phone, no matter what time of day it is. pic.twitter.com/UooQhAm9tF — Android (@Android) October 5, 2020

Night mode on Camera Go works by using burst photography to capture multiple simultaneous images and merging them together to create a bright and sharp image.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at Nokia-licensee HMD Global, tweeted that Nokia 1.3 will be getting night mode with Camera Go. Nokia 1.3 may be the first phone running Android Go to get this feature. As of now, it is unclear by when Nokia 1.3 users will be able to experience a dedicated night mode. Other Nokia phones with Android Go will also be receiving this feature but a timeline has not been shared yet.

Along with Nokia phones, other smartphones running Android Go will be getting night mode as well. As of now, it is available for Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61, and Wiko Y81.

