Google Brings Dedicated Night Mode to Android Go Phones, Nokia 1.3 May Get It First

Google shared the development through a tweet, explaining that this feature will use burst photography and merge the images together.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 October 2020 14:54 IST
Google Brings Dedicated Night Mode to Android Go Phones, Nokia 1.3 May Get It First

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Android

Camera Go app is expected to be updated with night mode over the air

Highlights
  • Google is bringing Night Mode to Android Go phones
  • Nokia 1.3 will get the feature along with other Android Go phones
  • Android Go phones will get HDR later this year

Google is bringing night mode to phones running on Android Go and Nokia 1.3 will be the first phone to get this feature. Android Go is a toned-down version of stock Android designed for entry-level smartphones that have lower RAM and processing power. Till now, phones running on Android Go did not have night mode, but with the new announcement made by the search giant on Twitter, the feature will has made its way to compatible phones soon.

Google, from its Android account (@Android), tweeted that Camera Go app – the camera app on Android Go phones – has got a dedicated night mode feature. The feature is rolling out now and phones with Android Go should receive it in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) update. The video in the tweet also reveals that HDR support on Camera Go app will be added later this year.

 

 

Night mode on Camera Go works by using burst photography to capture multiple simultaneous images and merging them together to create a bright and sharp image.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at Nokia-licensee HMD Global, tweeted that Nokia 1.3 will be getting night mode with Camera Go. Nokia 1.3 may be the first phone running Android Go to get this feature. As of now, it is unclear by when Nokia 1.3 users will be able to experience a dedicated night mode. Other Nokia phones with Android Go will also be receiving this feature but a timeline has not been shared yet.

Along with Nokia phones, other smartphones running Android Go will be getting night mode as well. As of now, it is available for Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61, and Wiko Y81.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android Go, Nokia, Nokia 1.3, Camera Go, Night Mode
Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India

