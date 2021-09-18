Technology News
loading

Google Abused Android Dominance, Shows Indian Antitrust Probe Report

Google reduced the ability and incentive of device makers to develop and sell devices running alternative versions of Android, says CCI report.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 September 2021 15:21 IST
Google Abused Android Dominance, Shows Indian Antitrust Probe Report
Highlights
  • Google says Android has led to more competition and innovation
  • It is blamed for use of "financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors
  • Google has been investigated in Europe and the United States as well

Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors, the country's antitrust authority found in a report on its two-year probe seen by Reuters.

Alphabet's Google reduced "the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android," says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit.

The US tech giant told Reuters in a statement it looks forward to working with the CCI to "demonstrate how Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less."

Google has not received the investigation report, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The CCI did not respond to a request for comment on the report. Senior CCI members will review the report and give Google another chance to defend itself, before issuing a final order, which could include penalties, said another person familiar with the case.

Google would be able to appeal any order in India's courts.

Its findings are the latest antitrust setback for Google in India, where it faces several probes in the payments app and smart television markets. The company has been investigated in Europe, the United States and elsewhere. This week, South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Google $180 million for blocking customised versions of Android.

'VAGUE, BIASED AND ARBITRARY'

Google submitted at least 24 responses during the probe, defending itself and arguing it was not hurting competition, the report says.

Microsoft, Amazon.com, Apple, as well as smartphone makers like Samsung and Xiaomi, were among 62 entities that responded to CCI questions during its Google investigation, the report says.

Android powers 98 percent of India's 520 million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

When the CCI ordered the probe in 2019, it said Google appeared to have leveraged its dominance to reduce device makers' ability to opt for alternate versions of its mobile operating system and force them to pre-install Google apps.

The 750-page report finds the mandatory pre-installation of apps "amounts to imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers" in violation of India's competition law, while the company leveraged the position of its Play Store app store to protect its dominance.

Play Store policies were "one-sided, ambiguous, vague, biased and arbitrary", while Android has been "enjoying its dominant position" in licensable operating systems for smartphones and tablets since 2011, the report says.

The probe was triggered in 2019 after two Indian junior antitrust research associates and a law student filed a complaint , Reuters reported.

India remains a key growth market for Google. It said last year it would spend $10 billion in the country over five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, CCI
Google TV Plans to Add Free, Ad-Supported Live TV Channels: Report

Related Stories

Google Abused Android Dominance, Shows Indian Antitrust Probe Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi 10 Prime Review: Prime Candidate?
  5. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 12 Features, Lists Oppo, OnePlus Phones Getting Update
  6. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  7. Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III True Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. Infinix Hot 11 Series Launched in India: All the Details
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  10. Billionaire Ray Dalio Fears Death of Bitcoin by Regulators in Big Nations
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Abused Android Dominance, Shows Indian Antitrust Probe Report
  2. Google TV Plans to Add Free, Ad-Supported Live TV Channels: Report
  3. Inspiration4 in Space: What Life Is Like Aboard the SpaceX Dragon Capsule
  4. Chinese Astronauts Return Safely to Earth After 90-Day Space Station Mission
  5. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Work With Global Regulators on Data Security Amid China Scrutiny
  6. After ExpressVPN CIO Named in UAE Surveillance Scandal; Edward Snowden Says Stop Using It
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Users to Get XPan Mode to Recreate Hasselblad Camera-Like Photos
  8. Bitcoin Mining Electronic Waste ‘Growing Threat to Environment’, Says Study
  9. Ikea Gaming-Theamed Furniture, Accessories to Launch Globally: Products, Price, Features
  10. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12; Lists Oppo, OnePlus Phones Getting Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com