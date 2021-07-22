Google is reportedly rolling out ‘Backup by Google One' update to Android users and it will bring together all Android backups to one place. Android backups currently only include app data, SMS, call history, contacts, and some other data. With Backup by Google One, users will be able to keep their photos, videos, and MMS messages backed up as well. This new backup option is expected to be available directly in Android settings, besides the dedicated Google One app and website.

Google introduced the Google One unified backups app back in May 2018 that gave users more storage at lower prices. Aside from the standard Android backup system that includes app data, call history, contacts, SMS, and device preferences, Google One allows users to also back up their photos, videos, and MMS messages. Now, according to a report by 9to5Google, Android is getting a new ‘Backup by Google One' option that will bring the unified backup functionality right in the Settings.

Along with the Google One dedicated app and the website, Android users will be able to back up their data to Google One service from within the backup settings on their phone. The report adds that the ‘Backup by Google One' option will come with settings to enable or disable backing up of MMS messages as well as photos and videos. It is expected to be available for all Google accounts as they get 15GB free storage.

As per the report, the new setting is starting to roll out to Android 8.0 devices and will be more widely available over the coming weeks. It will likely replace the default Android backup option in Settings > System > Backup.

In September 2019, an automatic phone backup feature was added to the Google One app for Android users. Then last year, the app was made available on iOS as well.