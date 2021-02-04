Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner

Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner

5G smartphones are forecast to account for 35 percent of total smartphone sales globally in 2021.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2021 16:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Low-cost 5G handsets are predicted to drive 5G smartphone sales globally

Highlights
  • 2021 is predicted to register sale of 1.5 billion smartphones worldwide
  • Total smartphones sales forecast to bounce back to 2019 levels
  • Mature markets expected to exhibit the strongest growth in 2021

Gartner, the market research firm, predicts 11.4 percent year-on-year growth in the global smartphone market, with 1.5 billion phones sold in 2021. Smartphone sales took a major hit and witnessed a 10.5 percent decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 2021 is predicted to see a return to former levels, as the markets open up again, with expectations being highest from mature markets. The report also predicts that the user demand for 5G smartphones will increase this year, and will represent 35 percent of the total smartphone sales in 2021.

According to a report by Gartner, smartphones sales in 2021 will rebound to achieve 11 percent growth as compared to a 10.5 percent decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report said that mature markets in Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and Latin America are expected to exhibit the strongest growth between 2020 and 2021.

The total number of smartphones sold globally in 2019 was over 1.5 billion (1,540,655,000). In 2020, the number fell to over 1.3 billion (1,378,719,000). Gartner predicts that in 2021, the sales will bounce back to 1.5 billion (1,535,358,000).

“In 2020, consumers' reduced spending on smartphones but availability of new products will see users drive significant uptick in demand in 2021,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

The market research firm also said that the growing availability of 5G networks, coupled with a higher variety of 5G smartphones starting at $200 (Rs. 14,500) “will steer the demand in mature markets and China”.

“The combination of delayed smartphone replacements and the availability of lower end 5G smartphones are poised to increase smartphone sales in 2021,” Gupta added.

The demand for 5G smartphones in emerging countries is predicted to be driven by buyers looking for a smartphone with better specifications with 5G connectivity as an optional feature. Gartner forecasts that a total of 539 million units of 5G smartphones will be sold worldwide in 2021, which will represent 35 percent of the total smartphone sales in the year. The year 2019 registered a sale of 16 million (16,705,000) 5G smartphones, which increased to 213 million (213,260,000) units in 2020, according to Gartner.

“5G is now a standard feature in premium smartphones, especially in the US, China, Japan, and South Korea. Driven by lower-cost models, adoption is particularly aggressive in China, where 5G smartphone share is on pace to reach 59.5 percent in 2021. In addition, lower end 5G smartphones, which are becoming more prevalent outside China, are poised to drive more momentum for 5G smartphones in 2021 across all regions,” said Gupta.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, 5G Smartphones, Gartner, Global Smartphone Sales
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls

Related Stories

Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  6. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Mirrorless Camera With 10.2-Megapixel Sensor Launched
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds Features to Help Users Transition Back to Working From Offices, Gets Virtual Receptionist
  2. Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner
  3. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls
  4. Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Mirrorless Camera With 10.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
  5. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
  6. Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations
  7. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  9. Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype
  10. Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com