Technology News
loading

Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC

5G smartphones to hold 60 percent share in total worldwide smartphone shipments in 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 December 2021 18:32 IST
Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC

Photo Credit: Pexels

Component shortage situation may not improve until mid-2022, says IDC

Highlights
  • Component shortage hit vendors with large 4G smartphone portfolio
  • Asia-Pacific countries excluding Japan, China to witness shipment decline
  • 1.35 billion smartphones to be shipped by year-end, says IDC

Global smartphone shipments will grow 5.3 percent year-over-year (YoY) by the end of 2021 despite supply chain issues, as per a forecast by International Data Corporation (IDC). In its latest report, the market research firm has predicted that there will be 1.35 billion smartphone shipments by the end of the year. It also says that since the shortage issues revolved around 4G components, 5G smartphones are poised to take the centre stage with 60 percent of the total worldwide smartphone shipments by 2022-end.

As per its Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, IDC lowered the growth forecast for 2021 and 2022 due to the lower-than-expected third-quarter shipments and the continued component shortages and logistical challenges. It says that the shortage situation may not improve until mid-2022.

IDC says that it lowered its smartphone shipment growth forecast for 2021 from 7.4 percent to 5.3 percent and for 2022 from 3.4 percent to 3.0 percent. In the long run of five years, IDC predicts “a modest but healthy 3.5 percent five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)”. The firm claims that this shipment growth will be attributed to increased demand, reducing average sale prices (ASPs), and the continued transition from feature phones to smartphones.

“Although we expected a slowdown in the third quarter, the market declined by almost twice the projected rate as the supply chain and logistical challenges hit every major player in the market,” said Nabila Popal, Research Director with IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

When talking about the performance in various regions over the year, IDC says that all regions are forecast to see a single-digit decline, and significant decreases are expected in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and China. “The smartphone shipments will be down 9.1 percent in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and 8.4 percent in China on YoY basis,” IDC says.

The silver lining, as per the research firm, is that robust growth in the first half of 2021 in all regions except China will help paint a positive picture of overall growth this year.

On 5G smartphones, Popal said the most impacted vendors were the ones that had “a higher portfolio mix of 4G devices” and the ones that offer more 5G models were comparatively less hit. As mentioned above, this is because the supply chain issues surrounded 4G components according to IDC.

These “challenges have shifted our short-term forecast for Android more than iOS, which is now primarily 5G,” Popal added.

He also said that this shortage of 4G components, which may not become normal until mid-2022, will expedite the jump to 5G technology. IDC predicts that the ASP of 4G and 5G handsets will decrease through 2025.

“As with our previous forecast, 2021 will represent peak average selling prices as Android will end the year at $265 (roughly Rs. 19,900) while iOS climbs to a staggering $950 (roughly Rs. 71,300). However, moving forward, prices in the overall market will slowly fall as 5G devices will decline 14.5 percent in 2022 while 4G devices drop more than 18 percent next year as the market continues to shift towards 5G,” said Anthony Scarsella, research director with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IDC, Android, iOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones

Related Stories

Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  4. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  5. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  7. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on US FCC Listing, AnTuTu Benchmark; Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped
  3. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC
  4. Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones
  5. Oppo Inno Day 2021 Event Set for December Second Week, Foldable Smartphone Expected
  6. WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop
  7. Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  8. Bumble App Unveils New Profile Design, Revamps Matchmaking Algorithm
  9. Canadian Company Adds Shiba Inu Worth $1.5 Million to Balance Sheet: Here's Why
  10. Pokemon Go Gets Update With Native Refresh Rate Support on iOS for Higher FPS, Smoother Gameplay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com