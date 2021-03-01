Technology News
Gionee Max Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.52-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Gionee Max Pro will go on sale from March 8 on Flipkart.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2021 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Gionee

Gionee Max Pro is claimed to offer up to 60 hours of calling

Highlights
  • Gionee Max Pro is powered by Unisoc 9863A SoC
  • It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button
  • Gionee Max Pro is equipped with face unlock feature

Gionee Max Pro was launched in India on Monday, expanding the Chinese technology company's entry-level smartphone offerings in the country. Resonating with the company's honest price approach, the handset is said to be aimed at "new-age gadget lovers" and offers features like a massive 6,000mAh battery as well as a 6.52-inch display. As per the company, the phone offers up to 60 hours of talk-time, and is equipped with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card.

Gionee Max Pro price, availability

Gionee Max Pro has been launched on Flipkart, and it will go on sale from March 8. It is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage model. Customers will have an option to choose from three colours options: Blue, Black and Red.

Gionee Max Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Gionee Max Pro runs on Android 10 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) full-view Dewdrop display with 2.5D curved glass screen protection. It is powered by the octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with ‘Bokeh Lens'. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor housed inside the notch.

The Gionee Max Pro has 32GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It features a dedicated microSD slot. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging. Connectivity options on the Gionee Max Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and Face Unlock. In terms of dimensions, the Gionee Max Pro measures 165x75x10mm and weighs 212 grams.

Gionee Max Pro

Gionee Max Pro

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
