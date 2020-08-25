Technology News
loading
Gionee Max With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc 9863A SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Gionee Max features 2GB of RAM with 32GB of inbuilt storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2020 15:29 IST
Gionee Max features a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Gionee Max is priced in India at Rs. 5,999
  • The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Gionee Max comes in three colour options

Gionee Max smartphone has been launched in India, marking the return of the brand in the country after about a year. The Gionee Max comes with an octa-core processor, dual rear cameras, and a large battery at an entry-level price. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, along with three colour options. The Gionee Max features relatively thick bezels that is to be expected at this price point and has a small U-shaped notch at the front for the selfie camera.

Gionee Max price in India, availability

The Gionee Max comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is priced at Rs. 5,999 and comes in three colour options - Black, Red, and Royal Blue. Gionee Max will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 31.

Gionee Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Gionee Max runs on Android 10. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass screen protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, Gionee Max has two cameras on the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor that is accompanied by a depth sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the notch.

Gionee Max comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging. Connectivity options on the Gioneee Max include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor and G sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Gionee Max measures 148x70.9x10.75mm and weighs 185 grams.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gionee Max

Gionee Max

Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments


