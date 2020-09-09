Technology News
Gionee M12 Pro With Helio P60 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Gionee M12 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery and supports a 3.5mm audio jack.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2020 11:09 IST
Gionee M12 Pro With Helio P60 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

Gionee M12 Pro features a 6.2-inch HD+ display

Highlights
  • Gionee M12 Pro offers expansion of storage via microSD card
  • The phone gives the illusion of four cameras, but has three rear sensors
  • Gionee M12 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Gionee M12 Pro has reportedly been launched as the latest offering from the company. The smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch and a 3.5mm audio jack slot at the top edge. It looks to have a quad camera setup at the back, but the fourth lens is apparently just decorative, according to the report. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Other key specifications include a 4,000mAh large battery and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Gionee M12 Pro price

The Gionee M12 Pro is priced at CNY 700 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in White and Blue gradient glossy finishes. The handset was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Gionee M12 Pro specifications

There is a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch on the Gionee M12 Pro. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor packed with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB and the phone offers support for storage expansion via microSD card.

Coming to optics, the Gionee M12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup inside a square-shaped module placed on the top left corner. It has a 16-megapixel main camera, a large wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. Up front, the phone has a 13-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. The Gionee M12 Pro is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery, weigh 160 grams, and have a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone supports dual stereo speakers. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner on board.

The volume and power buttons on the Gionee M12 Pro are seen on the right edge of the screen, whereas the left edge houses the SIM tray slot. It seems to have a metal frame and the Gionee logo is spotted at the bottom of the back panel.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Gionee M12 Pro, Gionee M12 Pro Price, Gionee M12 Pro Specifications, Gionee
Tasneem Akolawala
Gionee M12 Pro With Helio P60 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
