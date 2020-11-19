Gionee M12 has launched as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone, currently available in Nigeria, comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megaixel primary sensor. It has a large 5,100mAh battery and offers up to 128GB of storage. The phone comes in two processor options — MediaTek Helio A25 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Gionee M12 has a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Gionee M12 price, sale

The new Gionee M12 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at NGN 78,900 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the Helio A25 SoC. The Helio P22 SoC model is priced at NGN 85,000 (roughly Rs. 16,600). There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option with the Helio P22 SoC priced at NGN 75,000 (roughly Rs. 14,600). The phone is listed in Dazzling Black and Magic Green colour options.

Gionee M12 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Gionee M12 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned above, it comes with two processor options — MediaTek Heli A25 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB of storage option. The phone comes with the option to expand the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to the camera setup, the Gionee M12 has quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2-megapixel each assist cameras. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

There is a 5,100mAh battery on board the Gionee M12. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well.

