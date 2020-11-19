Technology News
loading

Gionee M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Gionee M12 has a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2020 12:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Gionee M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Jumia.com

Gionee M12 has a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch design.

Highlights
  • Gionee M12 runs on Android 10
  • The phone comes in Dazzling Black, Magic Green colour options
  • Gionee M12 comes with up to 128GB of storage

Gionee M12 has launched as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone, currently available in Nigeria, comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megaixel primary sensor. It has a large 5,100mAh battery and offers up to 128GB of storage. The phone comes in two processor options — MediaTek Helio A25 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Gionee M12 has a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Gionee M12 price, sale

The new Gionee M12 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at NGN 78,900 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the Helio A25 SoC. The Helio P22 SoC model is priced at NGN 85,000 (roughly Rs. 16,600). There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option with the Helio P22 SoC priced at NGN 75,000 (roughly Rs. 14,600). The phone is listed in Dazzling Black and Magic Green colour options.

Gionee M12 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Gionee M12 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned above, it comes with two processor options — MediaTek Heli A25 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB of storage option. The phone comes with the option to expand the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to the camera setup, the Gionee M12 has quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2-megapixel each assist cameras. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

There is a 5,100mAh battery on board the Gionee M12. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Gionee M12

Gionee M12

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gionee M12, Gionee M12 Price, Gionee M12 Specifications, Gionee
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Air Drone Project Sacks Dozens of Staff, Taps New Manufacturers: Report

Related Stories

Gionee M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  4. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  5. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  6. OnePlus Is Bringing 7 New Features to OxygenOS: Details
  7. Google Meet’s New Feature Allows Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
  8. OnePlus Nord N100 Has a 90Hz Display and Not Standard 60Hz: Report
  9. Vivo OriginOS Skin Unveiled With New Grid-Like UI, Behavioural Wallpapers
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  2. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  3. Pokemon Go ‘Go Beyond’ Update to Release November 30, Level Cap Increased to 50
  4. Gionee M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 12 Models Having Display Issues, Apple Believes a Software Update Can Fix Them: Report
  6. Amazon Prime Air Drone Project Sacks Dozens of Staff, Taps New Manufacturers: Report
  7. Far Cry 6 Release Date Allegedly Leaked, May Launch in May 2021
  8. Uber Looks to Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says
  9. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Listed on Geekbench With Android 10, 3GB RAM
  10. Google Presses for Quicker Release of Documents in US Antitrust Lawsuit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com