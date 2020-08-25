Gionee K3 Pro has quietly launched in China as the latest offering from the company. Gionee officially filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but later returned with a few new phones and smartwatches last year. The launch of this new Gionee K3 Pro suggest that the company is not shuttering down its business completely, as of yet. The phone unfortunately runs on the dated Android 9 Pie and has a rather unique fingerprint scanner placement at the back. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup.

Gionee K3 Pro price, sale

Gionee K3 Pro is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs.7,500) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in China. The phone is already on sale via JD.com and it has been made available in Jade Green and Pearl White colour options. There is no word on the international launch of the phone.

Gionee K3 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Gionee K3 Pro supports dual-SIM connectivity and runs on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 234ppi pixel density. The phone is listed to be powered by the 12nm based 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Gionee K3 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/2.0 main camera. Details regarding the other two cameras are not known at the moment. Up front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint sensor is placed inside the square shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The dimensions of the Gionee K3 Pro are listed to be at 164.3x77.6x9.7mm and it weighs 205 grams.

