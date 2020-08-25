Technology News
Gionee K3 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Gionee K3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 August 2020 13:13 IST
Gionee K30 Pro has been launched in Jade Green and Pearl White colour options

Highlights
  • Gionee K3 Pro has a 16-megapixxel main rear camera
  • The phone features a waterdrop-style notch up front
  • Gionee K3 Pro has a USB Type-C port for connectivity

Gionee K3 Pro has quietly launched in China as the latest offering from the company. Gionee officially filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but later returned with a few new phones and smartwatches last year. The launch of this new Gionee K3 Pro suggest that the company is not shuttering down its business completely, as of yet. The phone unfortunately runs on the dated Android 9 Pie and has a rather unique fingerprint scanner placement at the back. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup.

Gionee K3 Pro price, sale

Gionee K3 Pro is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs.7,500) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in China. The phone is already on sale via JD.com and it has been made available in Jade Green and Pearl White colour options. There is no word on the international launch of the phone.

Gionee K3 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Gionee K3 Pro supports dual-SIM connectivity and runs on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 234ppi pixel density. The phone is listed to be powered by the 12nm based 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Gionee K3 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/2.0 main camera. Details regarding the other two cameras are not known at the moment. Up front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint sensor is placed inside the square shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The dimensions of the Gionee K3 Pro are listed to be at 164.3x77.6x9.7mm and it weighs 205 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Gionee K3 Pro

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 pIE
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Gionee K3 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
