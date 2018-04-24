Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Gionee, Indus OS Join Hands to Offer Brand Accounts, One-Touch Prepaid Recharges, and More

, 24 April 2018
Home-grown operating system Indus OS on Tuesday announced a partnership with Chinese smartphone maker Gionee where the users will experience Indus OS' flagship features on majority of new Gionee smartphones.

To begin with, the first two Gionee smartphones with Indus OS' flagship features are expected to hit the Indian market in April-May. The move is to establish a clear software differentiation in the cluttered Indian smartphone market.

"Our association with Gionee will most definitely provide a significant push to our vision of creating an Indian smartphone ecosystem and achieving our goal of reaching a user base of 100 million by 2020," said Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder and CEO of Indus OS.

The new feature "Brand Accounts" by Indus OS allows contextual integration of India's top content and services. It lets users to access the features without installing a third-party app. It will also allow users to access to trending news, videos, weather forecast in English and 10 Indian regional languages. Apart from these, users will be able to track their prepaid phone number's balance and purchase a top-up pack with a single touch, the company.

"Our association with Indus OS will enable us to establish a clear software differentiation in the market thereby making our smartphone offerings even more relevant to the Indian consumer," said David Chang, Global Sales Director, Head India Operations - Gionee.

Further reading: Mobiles, Apps, Android, India, Gionee, Indus OS
