Gionee G13 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design, HarmonyOS Launched: Price, Specifications

Gionee G13 Pro price starts at CNY 529 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the base 4GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 January 2022 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: JD.com/ Gionee

Gionee G13 Pro's (pictured) rear camera is placed in its module in similar way as iPhone 13

Highlights
  • Gionee G13 Pro heavily borrows iPhone 13's design language
  • It is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC
  • Gionee G13 Pro gets an Elderly mode with bigger text, icons

Gionee G13 Pro debuted in China on Friday, January 28. The smartphone has a design similar to Apple iPhone 13 with a similar flat frame, camera module, and even the notch for the selfie camera. Gionee G13 Pro smartphone runs HarmonyOS and is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Gionee G13 Pro also gets an Elderly Mode as well as a Smart Mode. The former, as the name suggests, makes the smartphone easier to use for the elderly.

Gionee G13 Pro price, availability

The newly launched Gionee G13 Pro is priced at CNY 529 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the base 4GB + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200). It is offered in three colour options — First Snow Crystal, Sea Blue, and Star Party Purple.

Gionee G13 Pro specifications

Gionee G13 Pro runs HarmonyOS out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.26-inch full-HD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 5-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on Gionee G13 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned earlier, Gionee G13 Pro features an Elderly Mode and a Smart Mode. The former makes the smartphone easier to use for the elderly by increasing the size of the font as well as the icons. It also sends health codes, payment codes, and makes it more practical to use. Smart Mode is touted to be suitable for younger, office-going users who need a more efficient UI experience. The smartphone support face unlock for security.

Gionee G13 Pro supports multiple software openings and allows multiple WeChat accounts to open concurrently. It also supports splitscreen that is claimed to let users play and chat at the same time. Furthermore, it supports Huawei's HMS ecosystem. The Gionee smartphone features a stereo speaker setup with surround sound. It packs a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone measures 158x76x9.2mm and weighs 195 grams.

Display 6.26-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3,600mAh
OS HarmonyOS
