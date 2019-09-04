Gionee India on Wednesday launched its new smartphone Gionee F9 Plus for Rs. 7,690 in India. It is the first new smartphone from the company in India in almost seven months. The Gionee F9 Plus will go on sale via the company's partner retailers as well as leading e-commerce platforms soon. In addition to the Gionee F9 Plus, the company has also unveiled its GBuddy range of accessories in the country that includes wireless headphones, wired headphones, and power banks.

According to Gionee, the F9 Plus will be offered in two colour options. As mentioned earlier, the Gionee F9 Plus carries a price tag of Rs. 7,690. There is no word on the pricing of the GBuddy accessories.

In terms of the specifications, the Gionee F9 Plus features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, clocked at 1.65GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well.

Among other specifications, you will get a 4,050mAh battery in the Gionee F9 Plus.

"Brands need to evolve with the changing taste and preferences of the consumer and also keep up with the changing trends in technology. We at Gionee will always strive to come up with products that complement the vivid taste of customers, especially the millennial," Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, said in a statement.