Gionee F205 Pro has been launched in India. The Chinese smartphone brand appears to have made a comeback in the country, though we aren't sure how much interest it will garner with an entry-level offering with nothing much to write home about. The Gionee F205 Pro is available on Flipkart, with the e-commerce site also hosting a banner ad for it right in the midst of its Mobiles Bonanza Sale. The smartphone appears to be an upgrade to the Gionee F205, which was launched in India back in April last year. Here are all the details about the Gionee F205 Pro, from its price in India, to its specifications.

Gionee F205 Pro price in India

The Gionee F205 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 6,990, though Flipkart is showing a discounted price of Rs. 5,890 at the time of writing – a discount of Rs. 1,100. It is also listing offers in the form of 10 percent instant discount of Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card - though these offers are currently available on a wide variety of smartphones on the e-commerce site. The Gionee F205 Pro is available in Black, Blue, and Champagne gold colour variants.

Gionee F205 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Gionee F205 Pro runs a custom interface based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Gionee F205 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and the company is touting features like Portrait Mode, beautification, HDR, scene detection, and more. It is coupled with an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera, with an f/2.2 aperture.

The company has included 16GB of onboard storage on the Gionee F205 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), with a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Gionee F205 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The company is also touting the presence of Face Unlock. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. It measures 148x70.9x8.8mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.