Gionee A1 Plus, A1 Lite Price in India Slashed, Get New Bundled Offers

Gionee on Wednesday announced that two of its smartphones, the A1 Plus and A1 Lite, have had their prices cut. The company said the price cuts were announced ahead of New Year celebrations, and alongside, the company is offering Airtel and Jio bundled data offer with the smartphones, as well as Paytm Cashback Voucher codes. To recall, the Gionee A1 Plus was launched in India in July this year, while the Gionee A1 Lite was launched in India in August. Both smartphones feature large batteries and high-resolution selfie cameras.

The Gionee A1 Plus price in India is now Rs. 23,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 26,999 - translating to a Rs. 3,000 price cut. On the other hand, the Gionee A1 Lite price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,999, down from its Rs. 14,999 launch price.

Getting to the bundled offers that Gionee is promising alongside the new-priced smartphones. New or existing Airtel subscribers that buy the Gionee A1 Lite will get 10GB additional data per month for 6 months on any data recharge of 1GB and above. A similar offer is available for Gionee A1 Plus buyers from Reliance Jio - users will get 10GB additional data per month six months on a recharge of Rs. 309 and above.

Finally, we get to the bundled Paytm Cashback Voucher Codes. Buyers of either the Gionee A1 Plus and A1 Lite will get two codes entitling them to Rs. 250 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs. 350 on Paytm Mall.