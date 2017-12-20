Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gionee A1 Plus, A1 Lite Price in India Slashed, Get New Bundled Offers

  hindi
20 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Gionee A1 Plus, A1 Lite Price in India Slashed, Get New Bundled Offers

Highlights

  • Gionee A1 Plus price in India is now Rs. 23,999
  • Gionee A1 Lite price in India is now Rs. 13,999
  • Gionee now offering Airtel and Jio bundled data offers

Gionee on Wednesday announced that two of its smartphones, the A1 Plus and A1 Lite, have had their prices cut. The company said the price cuts were announced ahead of New Year celebrations, and alongside, the company is offering Airtel and Jio bundled data offer with the smartphones, as well as Paytm Cashback Voucher codes. To recall, the Gionee A1 Plus was launched in India in July this year, while the Gionee A1 Lite was launched in India in August. Both smartphones feature large batteries and high-resolution selfie cameras.

The Gionee A1 Plus price in India is now Rs. 23,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 26,999 - translating to a Rs. 3,000 price cut. On the other hand, the Gionee A1 Lite price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,999, down from its Rs. 14,999 launch price.

Getting to the bundled offers that Gionee is promising alongside the new-priced smartphones. New or existing Airtel subscribers that buy the Gionee A1 Lite will get 10GB additional data per month for 6 months on any data recharge of 1GB and above. A similar offer is available for Gionee A1 Plus buyers from Reliance Jio - users will get 10GB additional data per month six months on a recharge of Rs. 309 and above.

Finally, we get to the bundled Paytm Cashback Voucher Codes. Buyers of either the Gionee A1 Plus and A1 Lite will get two codes entitling them to Rs. 250 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs. 350 on Paytm Mall.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Gionee A1 Plus

Gionee A1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Bulky and tough to handle
  • Average camera performance
  • Confusing custom UI
Read detailed Gionee A1 Plus review

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4550mAh
Gionee A1 Lite

Gionee A1 Lite

Display

5.30-inch

Processor

1.3GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Further reading: Android, Gionee, Gionee A1 Lite Price Cut in India, Gionee A1 Lite Price in India, Gionee A1 Plus Price Cut in India, Gionee A1 Plus Price in India, Mobiles
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Samsung CHG90, 49-Inch Curved QLED Monitor, Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Saved by Sensors, Sony Aims to Expand Their Use in Robotics, Self-Driving Cars
Gionee A1 Plus, A1 Lite Price in India Slashed, Get New Bundled Offers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Reboxed Gadgets
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Sale Day 1 Has Offers on Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1, Mi A1, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. Google Chrome Installer Listed on Microsoft Store, Removed Hours Later
  4. Nokia 9 Specifications Leaked via US FCC Site
  5. Vodafone, Itel Launch 4G VoLTE Smartphone at Effective Price of Rs. 1,590
  6. How to Watch Reliance Jio's JioTV, JioCinema on the Web
  7. Samsung Launches 'World's Biggest Curved Monitor' in India
  8. Moto G5S, G5S Plus Price in India Temporarily Slashed on Amazon
  9. Apple Slows Down Old iPhones With Weak Batteries, Geekbench Data Suggests
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9+ Spotted With an Impressive Score on Geekbench
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.