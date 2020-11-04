Google is pulling Gboard's enhanced voice typing feature from its Pixel devices, as per reports. The company had recently rolled out a Gboard update for some Pixel users that allowed them to enable enhanced voice typing with voice commands using Google Assistant. But the feature is reportedly being removed. Google is said to be reverting to the old voice typing settings after a very brief run with enhanced voice typing.

A report by 9to5Google indicates that the enhanced typing feature on Pixel phones was being removed; many users who had reported seeing the feature earlier said they could no longer access it. Enhanced voice typing using Google Assistant was available as an option on Gboard for Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 users. However, it hadn't rolled out for all users.

After Google was spotted testing the feature a few months ago, it started rolling out to a limited number of users this week. The update allowed users to enable enhanced voice typing with voice commands provided by Google Assistant. A ‘New!' banner appeared on Gboard after tapping the microphone icon, which said that users could ‘Save time typing' by using the Google Assistant feature.

For example, users could utilise this feature to say “Clear” to delete text, instead of manually using the backspace key. They could also say “Send” to send a message, instead of clicking on the button.

Besides enhanced voice typing, an Auto punctuation option had also rolled out to users in the update. When enabled, it automatically added punctuation like commas, question marks, and exclamation marks while taking dictation. It is unclear if this feature has been removed as well.

It is possible that Google will roll out the enhanced voice typing feature again, this time to a wider audience, after addressing certain issues that may have popped up with the feature.

