Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite Slated to Have a 4-Inch External Screen, Galaxy Z Flip 2 a 3-Inch External Screen: Report

Galaxy Z Fold Lite, the budget model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will reportedly launch in the first quarter of 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 December 2020 11:59 IST
Samsung is expected to launch three phones in its foldable lineup in 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3, and Fold Lite will launch next year
  • The three phones will reportedly use ultra-thin glass as cover windows
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 is predicted to have an under panel camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite are likely the three foldable smartphones that the Korean company will launch next year, according to a report. Citing OLED research firm UBI Research, the report predicted that Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7-inch range internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen, and the new Galaxy Z Fold Lite will also have a 7-inch range internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen.

The report by The Elec also said that all three foldable Samsung models would use ultra-thin glass as cover windows and use the in-folding method for the design. Galaxy Z Fold Lite is slated by the research firm to be the budget model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

As per the UBI research cited by The Elec, the external screen size of the Galaxy Z Flip 2 has increased from the 1.1-inch of the original Flip, but there is no change to the hole-punch display design.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is predicted to have an under panel camera and offer stylus support. As per the report, the screen will have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistors, applied for better power-efficiency in the screen.

While Galaxy Z Fold Lite is expected to launch in the first quarter of next year, Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are slated to be launched in the third quarter of 2021.

There has been plenty of speculation about the South Korean tech giant's plans for next year's foldable lineup, with this being the latest. The report also said that Samsung would be collaborating with LPKF of Germany to make the folding part of the screen more flexible.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite, Samsung, samsung foldable
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
