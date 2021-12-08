Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, ahead of the smartphones' rumoured launch next year. The handsets are expected to launch as part of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is tipped to debut in February after the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone which is expected to launch in January. The FCC website also mentions a foldable LED View Cover, which could feature NFC connectivity. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S22+ could feature ultra-wideband connectivity in addition to 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Both Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have been listed on the FCC's website, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The listing offers some details of the smartphones' connectivity specifications and battery capacity. The smartphones are tipped to launch on February 8, but Samsung is yet to formally announce any details of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones.

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy S22 bears the model number SM-S901U on the FCC listing. The smartphone will offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with Bluetooth and NFC support, according to the report. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S22+ reportedly bears the model number SM-S906U, and could feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth NFC, and UWB connectivity. Galaxy S22+ could also feature a 4,370mAh battery with 25W charging support. The FCC listing for the LED View Cover suggests it could come with support for NFC-related functionality and sport a foldable design.

While the FCC listing doesn't mention other specifications such as the processor and the camera specifications, these have been tipped in previous reports. According to older reports, the smartphone could feature either the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with an Exynos variant for the US. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ could feature full-HD+ displays, measuring 6.06-inches and 6.55-inches, respectively, according to reports.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently tipped Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ to launch with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphones could launch with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, according to the tipster.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.