Realme 6 Pro was recently certified by Singapore's IMDA and BIS in India, pointing towards an impending launch. Now, the vanilla Realme 6 phone has received the certification treatment ahead of its official debut. The Realme 6 has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) database, confirming that the phone is in the pipeline and will break cover soon. Going by Realme's launch strategy in the past, the Realme 6 will most likely be launched alongside the Realme 6 Pro in India in the upcoming months.

The Realme 6's mandatory IMDA certification was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). We were able to independently confirm that the Realme 6 Pro is indeed listed on the IMDA database carrying the model number RMX2001. It must be noted that a Realme phone carrying an identical model number was recently spotted on the US FCC (United States Federal Communications Commission) certification database as well. Unfortunately, the IMDA listing does not reveal anything about the upcoming Realme phone's specifications, but the US FCC listing does spill the beans about a few details.

The Realme 6 aka RMX2001 will pack a 4,300mAh database, but there is no word on the charging output. Realme 6's dimensions are 162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm and it will weigh 191 grams. The phone will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 (BR+EDR+BLE standard) and dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac. As per a previous leak, the Realme 6 will ditch the waterdrop notch of its predecessor and will instead opt for a centrally-positioned hole-punch. We are yet to come across an official confirmation from Realme regarding the launch or details about the upcoming Realme 6 series phones.