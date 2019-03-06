Galaxy Fold Will Launch in India, Samsung's DJ Koh Confirms

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 trio in San Francisco last month, but the device that arguably grabbed the most headlines was the Galaxy Fold, its first phone with a foldable display. Samsung said at the time that pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold will open in April, but there was no official word on whether the phone - which carries a price tag of $1980 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) - will come to India. Until now.

Speaking to select media after the India launch of the Galaxy S10 series in New Delhi on Wednesday, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, confirmed that the Galaxy Fold will indeed launch in India.

"Indian market is, I clearly said, most important market - not only investment and everything, my long-term commitment is towards the market. In this market, why will I not deliver my newest technology innovation? Yes, I will do," Koh said while confirming Galaxy Fold India launch plans.

He didn't share any timelines for the launch, but based on his comments, the Galaxy Fold India launch should happen in line with other major markets.

Koh also confirmed that Samsung would ideally like to manufacture the phone in India, in order to keep the costs down. "Because of taxes, we must make it in India, to sell in India," he added.

Koh also hinted that the Galaxy S10 5G could be launched in the country when the market is ready.

"We are working with the carriers here [in India]. Depends on their progress. Samsung is ready to support all 5G frequencies - not only sub-6 [GHz], but millimetre wave as well," Koh said when asked about the readiness of the Indian market for 5G devices.



Samsung showed off the Galaxy Fold at an event in San Francisco last month. The phone packs a display that measures 7.3 inches when unfolded. It also includes a smaller, 4.6-inch display on the outside.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold packs other top-of-the-line specifications like 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as a total of six cameras and two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,380mAh.

