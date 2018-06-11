Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Freedom 251 Maker Ringing Bells' Mohit Goel Arrested by Delhi Police

 
, 11 June 2018
Highlights

  • Goel was arrested for alleged extortion to settle a gang-rape case
  • A woman was allegedly raped by five businessmen
  • Ringing Bells had announced Freedom 251 for Rs. 251

Three persons, including Mohit Goel, a partner of Noida-based company Ringing Bells, which had announced Freedom 251 smartphones at a price of Rs. 251, were arrested today for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman to "settle a gang-rape case", Delhi Police said.

On March 6, a case was lodged in Alwar district of Rajasthan on the basis of a complaint from a woman, wherein she had alleged that she was raped by five businessmen. The woman had alleged that she was called to attend an event at a hotel, where she was raped by the five.

The police had subsequently arrested all the five accused. "The police have arrested three members of a gang, who were trying to extort money to settle a rape case registered by one of them against the brother of the complainant and others in Rajasthan," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan said.

She added that the names of the other arrested persons, apart from Goel, would be revealed after the role of each one of them was ascertained. A complaint was received at the Netaji Subhash Place police station against a gang for allegedly extorting money.

The gang had allegedly demanded Rs. 5 crores from the businessman for settling the case. Today, the "rape victim", along with others, arrived at the businessman's office to take the money. They were nabbed from the spot.

Further reading: Mobiles, India, Mohit Goel, Ringing Bells, Freedom 251
