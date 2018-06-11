Freedom 251 Maker Ringing Bells' Mohit Goel Arrested by Delhi Police

Three persons, including Mohit Goel, a partner of Noida-based company Ringing Bells, which had announced Freedom 251 smartphones at a price of Rs. 251, were arrested today for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman to "settle a gang-rape case", Delhi Police said.

On March 6, a case was lodged in Alwar district of Rajasthan on the basis of a complaint from a woman, wherein she had alleged that she was raped by five businessmen. The woman had alleged that she was called to attend an event at a hotel, where she was raped by the five.

The police had subsequently arrested all the five accused. "The police have arrested three members of a gang, who were trying to extort money to settle a rape case registered by one of them against the brother of the complainant and others in Rajasthan," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan said.

She added that the names of the other arrested persons, apart from Goel, would be revealed after the role of each one of them was ascertained. A complaint was received at the Netaji Subhash Place police station against a gang for allegedly extorting money.

The gang had allegedly demanded Rs. 5 crores from the businessman for settling the case. Today, the "rape victim", along with others, arrived at the businessman's office to take the money. They were nabbed from the spot.