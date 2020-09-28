Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Said to Commit $900 Million to India Smartphone Incentive Plan

Apple Suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Said to Commit $900 Million to India Smartphone Incentive Plan

India's new PLI scheme offers companies cash incentives on any increase in sales of locally-made smartphones over the next five years.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 September 2020 18:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Said to Commit $900 Million to India Smartphone Incentive Plan

Local manufacturing helps Apple save costly import duties on fully-built phones and components in India

Highlights
  • PLI offers cash incentives on sales increase of locally-made smartphones
  • The scheme aims to help transform India into an export manufacturing hub
  • Wistron's arm in India currently assembles only iPhones

Three of Apple top contract manufacturers plan to invest a total of almost $900 million (roughly Rs. 6,630 crores) in India in the next five years to tap into a new production-linked incentive plan, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron all plan to make investments under the scheme, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private.

India's new $6.65 billion (roughly Rs. 48,997 crores) production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme offers companies cash incentives on any increase in sales of locally-made smartphones over the next five years, compared with 2019-20 levels. The scheme aims to help transform India into an export manufacturing hub.

Foxconn has applied to invest about Rs. 4,000 crores, while Wistron and Pegatron have committed to invest close to Rs. 1,300 crores and Rs. 1,200 crores, respectively, under the PLI plan, the sources said.

It is unclear whether all of the investment will be targeted at boosting manufacturing of Apple devices in India, but the sources and industry insiders said the vast majority would be focused on expanding iPhone manufacturing in the country.

Foxconn said that as a matter of policy it did not comment on specific operations or work for any customer. Apple, Wistron, Pegatron, and India's technology ministry, which formulated the PLI scheme, did not respond to emails seeking comment.

While Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron make devices for companies other than Apple globally, Wistron's arm in India currently assembles only iPhones.

Wistron, which assembles roughly 200,000 second-generation iPhone SEs per month in India, plans to scale that up to 400,000 a month by the end of the year, one of the sources said, as it looks to cater to export demand for the device.

That plan is expected to create roughly 10,000 jobs, the source added.

Pegatron is yet to start Indian operations, but has been in talks with several states, with Tamil Nadu in the south emerging as a front runner for a planned plant to manufacture Apple devices, a third source said.

Foxconn, which also assembles devices for Xiaomi in India, already has enough capacity to meet Xiaomi's needs and is likely to use the PLI plan largely to boost iPhone production, a fourth source said.

The commitments would help Apple diversify its supply chain beyond China, which is locked in a trade war with the United States.

Apple started assembling in 2017 a low-cost iPhone model in India through Wistron's local unit in the tech hub of Bengaluru. It later ramped up production, with Foxconn beginning to assemble iPhones last year and Wistron widening operations.

"India is key to Apple's global ambitions as it expands beyond China," said Tarun Pathak, an associate director at tech researcher Counterpoint. "It offers a strategic market to them where skilled labour is cheaper as compared to other manufacturing destinations, the size of the internal market is huge and the export potential is enormous."

Local manufacturing helps Apple save costly duties levied on imports of fully-built phones and components in India, where the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant accounts for just one percent of smartphone shipments.

Apple is looking to change that. It launched its online store in India last week, and is building its first company-run retail store in the financial hub of Mumbai.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched in India
Mi TV Lux 82-Inch, Mi TV Lux 82-Inch Pro Televisions With MEMC Technology Launched

Related Stories

Apple Suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Said to Commit $900 Million to India Smartphone Incentive Plan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  2. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  4. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  5. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  7. Oppo A33 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Realme Narzo 20A First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Jio Blocking Twitch Streams During IPL 2020 Cricket Matches, Users Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Gets Back London Licence After Winning Court Challenge
  2. Apple Suppliers Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Said to Commit $900 Million to India Smartphone Incentive Plan
  3. Mi TV Lux 82-Inch, Mi TV Lux 82-Inch Pro Televisions With MEMC Technology Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched in India
  5. Vivo V20 Series Tipped to Launch in India on October 12
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 With Enhanced Durability Launched: Specifications
  7. Oppo A33 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report
  9. Realme 7i India Launch Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, Appears on Support Page
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Teased to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com