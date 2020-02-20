Technology News
loading

Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue

Foxconn did not elaborate on how big the impact to revenue might be or give an estimate.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 February 2020 19:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue

Foxconn is world's No. 1 contract manufacturer

Highlights
  • Foxconn is cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China
  • It warned revenue will be hurt this year by the coronavirus epidemic
  • Its plants in other countries continue to operate at full capacity

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn said on Thursday it is cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China and warned revenue will be hurt this year by the coronavirus epidemic.

The statement comes just days after Apple rescinded its March quarter sales guidance, saying factories in China have been slower to get back to work than first anticipated after Lunar New Year holidays were extended amid the outbreak.

Foxconn, the world No. 1 contract manufacturer, also said its plants in countries such as Vietnam, India, and Mexico continue to operate at full capacity with expansion plans underway as it seeks to minimise the impact of the virus.

In mainland China, manufacturers are grappling with a logistical nightmare as many of the workers they depend on cannot return to work, hindered by travel and quarantine restrictions. The restrictions, which differ by province, city and local district, have also made it difficult to transport goods.

Foxconn did not elaborate on how big the impact to revenue might be or give an estimate.

Analysts have forecast the Taiwanese company made some $11.9 billion in revenue for 2019, before the outbreak was known to have spread widely. It is due to report fourth-quarter revenue in March.

Reuters reported this month that Foxconn could see a big impact on production and the company was utilising factories in other countries to fill the gap.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, hopes to have production levels in China at half of normal levels by the end of February, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

Foxconn said the Reuters reports were not factual but did not go into detail.

KGI, a Taiwanese brokerage, estimates Foxconn's factories in China will be operating at 30 percent to 40 percent of normal production levels by the end of February and that its revenues this quarter could slump 46 percent from the fourth quarter.

Research firm Canalys estimates Apple and Huawei, which is also a Foxconn client, have 99 percent of their production in China. Analysts have also said sales in the world's biggest smartphone market could halve in the first quarter.

TrendForce has slashed its forecast for Apple's iPhone production in the current quarter by 10 percent to 41 million units and warned it may revise down again by another 5-7 percent depending on how well factories in China ramp up production.

Shares in Foxconn have lost around 9 percent so far this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, China, Coronavirus
Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available
Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by ‘Find My Mobile’ Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional

Related Stories

Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  5. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  6. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
  2. Lenovo Warns of Coronavirus Challenges, Third-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations
  3. Samsung Patent Application Shows Waterfall Display, Tipped to Debut on Galaxy Note 20
  4. Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by ‘Find My Mobile’ Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional
  5. Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available
  6. Microsoft Rolling Out New Optional Windows Updates Experience
  7. Redmi K30 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, With 33W Fast Charging
  8. Google Contacts App Gets an Update; Will Let You Find Contacts Not Saved to Your Account
  9. Oppo Opens Registrations for Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version for 10 Phones in India: All Details
  10. Sony Xperia L4 With Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.