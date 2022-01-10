Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12

Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on December 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 January 2022 11:39 IST
Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhone

Highlights
  • The Foxconn plant is located in the state of Tamil Nadu
  • The Foxconn plant was closed on December 18 following protests
  • Foxconn had said it was restructuring its local management team

Apple supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on January 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on December 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning.

Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Apple spokesperson had said that the company had dispatched independent auditors to assess conditions at the dormitories "following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur."

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."

Foxconn had said it was restructuring its local management team to ensure it can achieve and maintain the standards needed, and was taking immediate steps to improve facilities. All employees would continue to be paid while it makes necessary improvements to restart operations.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Foxconn, iPhone, Apple
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Up to $1.54 Billion, Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  3. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  7. Moto G71 5G India Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Titan EyeX With Open-Ear Speakers Launched in India
  10. Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i Reportedly Listed on Realme India Store Hinting Imminent Launch in the Country
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped
  3. Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Up to $1.54 Billion, Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch, China Model Confirmed to Have ColorOS 12.1
  6. Amazon Said to File New Legal Challenges in Dispute With Future Group Over Reliance Deal
  7. James Webb Space Telescope's 'Golden Eye' Opens, Fully Deployed: NASA
  8. Apple Fitness+ to Launch Collections, Time to Run Services With New Season of Time to Walk, Artist Spotlight
  9. Titan EyeX Smart Glasses With Open-Ear Speakers, Touch-Based Controls Launched in India
  10. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched at CES 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com