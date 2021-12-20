Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India

Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India

A police official said Foxconn plant workers and their relatives were among those who blocked the highway linking Chennai to Bengaluru.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 December 2021 14:40 IST
Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn is one of the manufacturers for iPhones in India

Highlights
  • Nearly 70 women detained during the protest were released
  • Plant workers and their relatives blocked the Chennai-Bangalore highway
  • Most of Foxconn's workers in India are women

Police have released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway in a protest against food poisoning at a Foxconn unit, the country's second instance of unrest at an Apple supplier factory in a year.

India is among the countries, such as Mexico and Vietnam, that are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to minimise the impact of the trade war between China and the United States.

The highway was blocked for hours in the southern city of Chennai, home to a plant where the Taiwan contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, began assembling the iPhone 12 this year.

It was not immediately clear if production was disrupted by the protests sparked by last week's food poisoning incident that led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A police official said plant workers and their relatives were among those who blocked the highway linking Chennai to technology hub Bengaluru.

While the nearly 70 women detained over Saturday's protest were released the following day, some of the 22 men held were arrested, added the official, who sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media on the issue.

Most of Foxconn's workers in India are women.

In December last year, thousands of contract workers at a factory owned by Apple supplier Wistron destroyed equipment and vehicles over the alleged non-payment of wages, causing damages estimated at $60 million (roughly Rs. 455 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn Protests, Foxconn Factory, Foxconn India, Apple, iPhone
LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  4. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
  8. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  9. Christmas Spirit Fails to Add Merry to Crypto Charts, Prices Stay Low
  10. iQoo Neo 5S Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
  2. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced, to Offer Up to 60 Percent Off on Appliances
  3. Cars24 Raises $400 Million in Latest Round of Funding From Financial Institutions
  4. Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
  5. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
  7. LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
  9. SpaceX Launches 52 Starlink Satellites From California Base
  10. This Is What Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede Sounds Like
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com