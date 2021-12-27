Electronic parts manufacturer Foxconn would commence operations at its facility in neighbouring Sriperumbudur and it has been advised to enhance basic infrastructure facilities provided to the employees, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday. The comments from the government come in the wake of employees resorting to a protest last week as food poisoning hit over 100 of them after they ate at a facility allegedly run by their firm.

In an official release on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government said a meeting was conducted in which senior government officials including Labour Commissioner Atul Anand, Industries department Principal Secretary S Krishnan, Additional Director General Of Police - law and order, Thamaraikannan and representatives of the Foxconn Group participated.

During the meeting, it was advised to the Taiwan-based firm to enhance the basic infrastructure facilities provided to the employees like adequate accommodation and restrooms, among others.

"The hostels provided to the employees should have a quality certificate issued by the Collector and food should be prepared at the place of accommodation of the employees and it should be served to them on time," the release said.

The government also directed that those employees who seek leave be granted immediately and the company should utilise the services of manpower agencies on such occasions.

Representatives of Foxconn assured to implement the guidelines as directed by the government, the release said.

"The officials also assured of providing quality food to the over 15,000 employees and added they would commence production at the facility soon," the release said.

"The facility will be expanded and new jobs will be created at the unit," the release quoting the officials of Foxconn said.

Meanwhile, the government said, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) was engaged in the construction of hostels to accommodate 18,750 people at a cost of Rs 570 crore at Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur.

The construction of the 11-storeyed building, spread across a 20- acre land was expected to be completed in 15 months, the release added.