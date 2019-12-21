Technology News
Flipkart Year End Sale: Top Mobile, Laptop, Gadget Offers Including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, MacBook Air, and More

Key phones like the Realme 5 Pro is listed at Rs. 11,999, and the Redmi 8 is also listed for just Rs. 8,999 during the sale period.

Updated: 21 December 2019 16:57 IST
Flipkart Year End Sale: Top Mobile, Laptop, Gadget Offers Including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, MacBook Air, and More

Flipkart has partnered with ICIC Bank to offer discount

Highlights
  • Flipkart has announced that the sale will last till December 23
  • The HP 15q APU Dual Core A9 laptop is priced at Rs. 19,999
  • iPhone 8 is listed for as low as Rs. 33,999

Flipkart has begun its Year End Sale, and it claims to list ‘the best offers of 2019'. The e-commerce giant has listed phones like the iPhone 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8, Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and more smartphones at reduced prices. The sale will go on till December 23, and Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Key deals include the Realme 5 Pro listed at Rs. 11,999, and the Redmi 8 listed for just Rs. 8,999 during the sale period. Flipkart has also listed no-cost EMI and exchange discount on most of the phones. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories, and has listed laptops for as low as Rs. 19,999.

Flipkart Year End Sale: Phone deals

The popular Redmi Note 7 Pro can be picked up for as low as Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000 has been listed on Flipkart. Similarly, the Realme 5 Pro sees a discount of Rs. 2,000, and is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants carry a price tag of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

The Redmi 8 has been listed with price cuts as well. The 4GB RAM option is on sale for Rs. 7,999, instead of Rs. 8,999. The Vivo Z1 Pro phone is listed at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,990. Both these variants have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. Furthermore, Flipkart notes that an extra Rs. 1,000 off can be availed if the phone is bought prepaid basis.

The Redmi K20 series is up for grabs starting at Rs. 19,999. The Reame X also sees a price cut, and is listed for Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Similarly, the 8GB + 128GB option is also listed for Rs. 18,999 with a Rs. 1,000 discount. A further Rs. 1,000 off can be available if bought via prepaid.

The e-commerce giant is also offering classic flagships like the iPhone 8 for as low as Rs. 33,999, the Pixel 3a XL is listed at Rs. 30,999, and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ for Rs. 29,999. The iPhone XS 64GB can be picked up for Rs. 59,990. There's a host of other offers listed in the Flipkart Year End sale, and all the mobile deals can be viewed on the sale page.

Flipkart Year End Sale: Laptops, other gadget deals

Flipkart has also listed up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories during the sale period. The HP 15q APU Dual Core A9 laptop with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and Windows 10 Home OS is priced at Rs. 19,999. The Asus ROG gaming laptop range is listed starting for as low as Rs. 57,990,a and the Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Gen laptop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 10 OS is listed for Rs. 44,990. The Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen with 8GB RAM , 128GB SSD, and MacOS Sierra is listed for just Rs. 54,990. To see all laptop deals head here.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been listed for a ow cost price of Rs. 17,999 with a no-cost EMI option of Rs. 2,111 per month. Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB 9.7 inch can be grabbed for Rs. 22,999, and HDFC is offering a further Rs. 3,000 discount on purchase using its credit and debit cards. The Noise Play Action and Sports Camera is listed for as low as Rs. 2,999, and there's a 70 percent off on speakers and headphones. Power banks start from as low as Rs. 299, and the mobile covers start from just Rs. 149. To see all the electronics and accessories deals in one place, head to the sale page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A11 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity1821mAh
OSiOS 11
Resolution750x1334 pixels
Comments

iPhone 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8, Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Flipkart
