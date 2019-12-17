Technology News
Flipkart Year End Sale to Bring Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Oppo F11 Pro, Google Pixel 3a XL, and More

Flipkart is hosting its Year End Sale focussed on popular smartphones between December 21-23.

Updated: 17 December 2019 18:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at Rs. 24,999 during Flipkart sale

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3a XL price will be discounted at Rs. 30,999
  • Flipkart sale has been detailed through a microsite
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A70s to get additional exchange discounts

Samsung Galaxy S9, Oppo F11 Pro, Google Pixel 3a XL, Honor 9N, and Asus 5Z are set to receive discounts during the Year End Sale taking place through Flipkart. The three-day sale, which will take place between December 21-23, also brings discounted prices of models such as the Samsung Galaxy A50, Oppo F11, Google Pixel 3, and Honor 10 Lite. There are also additional discount offers and no-cost EMI options on various smartphones. Further, the Flipkart sale brings a 10 percent instant discount for ICICI Bank customers.

As per the microsite listed by Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S9 under the Year End Sale will be available at Rs. 27,999. The smartphone that is currently available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. There will also be a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The phone will be available at Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 37,999.

Similar to the Galaxy S9 series, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will be available under the Flipkart sale with a discounted price starting at Rs. 14,999. The phone is presently available with a starting price of Rs. 16,999.

The Oppo F11 Pro that is available at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will go on sale at Rs. 16,990. The Flipkart sale will also bring the Oppo A7 with a discounted price of Rs. 9,990, down from Rs. 12,990. Further, the Oppo F11 that starts at Rs. 14,990 will be available at Rs. 12,990.

Flipkart has also listed the Google Pixel 3a XL and Google Pixel 3 with discounted prices. The Google Pixel 3a XL that retails at Rs. 34,999 will be available at Rs. 30,999. Similarly, the Pixel 3 will be available starting from Rs. 42,999, down from Rs. 49,999.

The Honor 10 Lite that starts at Rs. 8,499 will be available during the Year End Sale at Rs. 7,999. The Honor 9N will also go on sale with a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be available at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999.

Flipkart has also listed the Asus Max M1 with a discounted price of Rs. 5,999, Asus Max Pro M1 at Rs. 7,999, and the Asus 5Z at Rs. 15,999. Additionally, budget phones such as the Infinix Smart 2, Yu Ace, Micromax Canvas Infinity, and Gionee F9 Plus will get discounted prices during the Flipkart sale.

Smartphone Current Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.)
Samsung Galaxy S9 29,999 27,999
Samsung Galaxy S9+ 37,999 34,999
Samsung Galaxy A50 16,999 14,999
Oppo F11 Pro 19,990 16,990
Oppo A7 12,990 9,990
Google Pixel 3a XL 34,999 30,999
Google Pixel 3 49,999 42,999
Honor 10 Lite 8,499 7,999
Honor 9N 9,999 8,999
Asus Max Pro M1 8,499 7,999
Asus 5Z 16,999 15,999

 

Smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A70s during the forthcoming sale will be available with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,500. Further, there will be no-cost EMI options on models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Year End Sale on Flipkart is also teased to bring discounts on various Apple iPad models, Honor Pad 5, and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite. The online marketplace will also offer 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
